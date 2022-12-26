Menu
Local

Harrisonburg: Authorities lead search for teen reported missing on Christmas Day

Chris Graham
Published:

LITSY GIL SANCHEZThe Harrisonburg Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 14-year-old juvenile.

Litsy Gil Sanchez was last seen in Harrisonburg on Christmas Day. Sanchez may have a faux nose ring. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants with a green marijuana plant and a black sweater. She has a blue and yellow backpack with pink flowers.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-437-2650 or call 911.

