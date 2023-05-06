Countries
Culture

Hampton University senior Margaret O. Daramola named Virginia’s Poet Laureate

Chris Graham
Published date:
Margaret O. Daramola
Margaret O. Daramola. Photo: Hampton University

Hampton University senior Margaret O. Daramola has been named Virginia’s Poet Laureate.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin selected Daramola for the honor, which comes with a two-year term.

“I had the privilege of hearing Ms. Daramola first-hand at the investiture of Hampton University’s President Darrell Williams this past March and was greatly impressed by her presence and passion,” Youngkin said.

“Virginians will be honored to have such a talented poet represent us as Laureate,” Youngkin said. “I have always believed that the promise of Virginia’s future is represented in young adults like Margaret. Suzanne and I look forward to Margaret blessing Virginians across the Commonwealth with her incredible gift.”

Daramola is a former Hampton U. volleyball player and dean’s list student who is set to receive a degree in English this month.

The Nigeria native was awarded a Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship to support her research My in religious syncretism and identity in the African Diaspora.

Daramola is also a MAP Development League Fellow, giving her the chance to participate in a 12-month professional development course for high-achieving students with athletic backgrounds that included training in data management, project and task management, and business case studies.

