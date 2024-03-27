Countries
Guilty: New York man faces life in prison after driving to Lynchburg to have sex with 14-year-old girl
Public Safety, Virginia

Guilty: New York man faces life in prison after driving to Lynchburg to have sex with 14-year-old girl

Crystal Graham
Published date:
IRS scam handcuffs
(© S – stock.adobe.com)

A 27-year-old man from New York pled guilty on Monday to one count of coercion and enticement.

Derrick Loi, of Lakeville, N.Y., faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum term of life in prison as well as a potential fine up to $250,000.

Loi drove eight hours to allegedy have sex with a 14-year-old Lynchburg girl that he had been chatting with online. Alarmingly, police found his trunk contained a large plastic storage bag lined with vinyl perhaps revealing a much more sinister plan.

According to court documents, last year in February, Loi met a 14-year-old girl from Lynchburg on Twitter and in the early morning hours of Feb. 14 began chatting with her on Discord.

Loi told the young girl not only was he was interested in buying sexually explicit images and videos of her, but he also wanted to meet her in person to have sex. Loi agreed to pay the victim $300 to have sex and to provide sexually explicit images.

Loi and the victim agreed that Loi would become the victim’s “sugar daddy” and that he would get unlimited access to sexually explicit content of the victim for a weekly fee of $50 which would increase to $100 after the first month. On Feb.15, Loi sent the victim a payment in line with that agreement.

On Feb. 22, Loi and the victim began discussing plans for Loi to travel to meet the victim including a discussion on specific sex acts and how he would film them.

After reserving a hotel room in Lynchburg, Loi chatted periodically with the young girl throughout his eight-hour drive from New York and also sent her a picture of items that he brought for their sexual encounter.

Police learned of the meeting and intercepted Loi at the pre-arranged location. Loi initially provided a false name and lied to law enforcement about why he was in Lynchburg.

A search of Loi’s vehicle revealed sex toys, a box of the morning-after pill Plan B and a bottle of pink vodka that matched a photo Loi had sent to the victim.

The trunk of the car contained a large yellow plastic storage bag and was lined with a vinyl or rubber shower liner and a flattened cardboard box.

“Protecting minors from online predators is a cornerstone priority for the Department of Justice,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said after the guilty plea. “I am grateful to the FBI and the Lynchburg Police Department for their swift actions in this case and preventing a more dire situation.”

