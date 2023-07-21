Countries
Greene County man not seen, heard from since Tuesday: Friends, family concerned for well-being
Local

Greene County man not seen, heard from since Tuesday: Friends, family concerned for well-being

Chris Graham
Published date:

Jake FahlfederThe Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 31-year-old male.

Jake Fahlfeder was last seen in Ruckersville on Tuesday around 7:00 p.m.

Fahlfeder works in Arlington, and has not shown up for work, which is out of character for him.

Fahlfeder could be driving a white Toyota Venza with VA tags: UDM7467. He has “LYON” tattooed on his back, a black star tattoo on his left thigh, and “4 All” tattooed on his left knuckles.

Fahlfeder has cauliflower ears, one is worse than the other.

His family and friends are concerned for his well-being.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 434-985-2222.

