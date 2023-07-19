Countries
Close
Great heart: UVA Health makes national list again with cardiology center
Great heart: UVA Health makes national list again with cardiology center

Published date:
Photo Credit: Peshkova/iStock Photo

UVA Health’s Heart & Vascular Center has been named to Becker’s Hospital Review’s “100 Great Heart Programs” for 2023.

The national healthcare publication said in its introduction to this year’s list that honored institutions “are renowned for their exemplary heart care, patient outcomes and leading technologies.” Institutions that conduct research, including UVA Health, contribute to “innovative breakthroughs in the field of cardiology.”

“This award from Becker’s not only highlights the excellent patient care provided by our team but the groundbreaking research that will improve care and outcomes for patients across Virginia and beyond,” Dr. K. Craig Kent, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia, said. “As part of our 10-year strategic plan, one of our goals is to make this kind of specialized care more accessible to patients throughout the state, as exemplified by our recently formed strategic alliance with Riverside Health System in Eastern Virginia.”

UVA Health’s Heart & Vascular Center is described by the publication as a renowned facility “that provides expert and comprehensive care for patients with cardiovascular disease.”

“With a wide range of specialties, including general cardiovascular disease, cardiac imaging, electrophysiology, valvular heart disease and more, the center offers a multidisciplinary approach to optimize treatment for each patient,” Becker’s said in its description of UVA Health’s heart services. “The hospital’s cardiology and heart surgery services are nationally recognized, and it has maintained the highest possible rating for aortic valve replacement surgery since 2009. Furthermore, UVA Health is committed to cutting-edge research and has made significant advancements in areas such as cardiac imaging, genetic studies on coronary artery disease, and identifying contributors to high blood pressure.”

Dr. Christopher Kramer, UVA Health’s chief of cardiovascular medicine, said the award highlights the comprehensive care available at UVA Health and the quality of the team providing that care.

“I am proud to be part of a team that is so committed to serving our patients,” Kramer said. “This is a well-earned honor for their dedication to providing the highest level of care.”

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

