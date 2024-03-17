Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces additional administration, board appointments

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced additional key administration and board appointments.

There was one appointment to the Office of the Governor. William McClanahan Alexander “Lanz” Geisler was named a policy assistant for the administration.

There were a number of board appointments made by Youngkin – with the majority of those named residing in Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads and the Richmond area. No one was named in Staunton, Augusta County, Waynesboro, Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, Charlottesville, Albemarle County, Rockbridge County or Lexington. There was one appointment to an individual residing in Maryland.

Board Appointments

Commerce And Trade

Clean Energy Advisory Board

Amir Kirkwood of Arlington, President and CEO, Locus

Virginia Coal Mine Safety Board

Ronald Jefferson of Moneta, retired, Appalachian Power

Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium Authority

Eric Carr of Richmond, President Nuclear Operations and Chief Nuclear Officer, Dominion Energy

Commonwealth

Council On Women

Frances Lanzone of Great Falls, Senior Manager Global Executive Relations, Amazon Web Services

Compacts

Scientific And Technical Advisory Committee To The Chesapeake Bay Executive Council

Dr. John Bovay of Blacksburg, Assistant Professor and Kohl Junior Faculty Fellow, Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics, Virginia Tech

Carl Friedrichs of Williamsburg, Glucksman Professor of Marine Science and Associate Director of the Chesapeake Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in Virginia, William & Mary’s Virginia Institute of Marine Science

Designated

Statewide Independent Living Council

Garrett Brumfield of Roanoke, Founder, Overcome Yours

Education

Board Of Directors, New College Institute

Valerie Crummie Johnson of Martinsville, Senior Healthcare Marketing Manager, Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Kevin B. Laine of Ridgeway, Executive Vice President, ValleyStar Credit Union

Ashley P. Lockhart of Richmond, Manager, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Board Of Visitors Of George Mason University

Farnaz Thompson of Alexandria, Partner, McGuireWoods LLP

Board Of Visitors Of Longwood University

Vellie S. Dietrich-Hall of Charlotte County, President, HPS Enterprises, Inc.

Board Of Visitors Of University Of Mary Washington

Rachel Greszler of Bethesda, Md., Senior Research Fellow in Workforce and Public Finance, The Heritage Foundation

Christopher Newman, MD, of Spotsylvania, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer, Mary Washington Healthcare

Science Museum Of Virginia

Dr. Irma Becerra of Arlington, President, Marymount University

The Library Board

The Honorable Malfourd W. “Bo” Trumbo of Fincastle, Retired Circuit Court Judge

Health And Human Resources

Board Of Medical Assistance Services

Jennifer L. Clarke of McLean, Attorney/Adjunct Professor, Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University

Dr. Vienne K. Murray of Rockville, Physician, West End OB/GYN, Henrico Doctor’s Hospital

Margaret Roomsburg of Virginia Beach, retired Chief Accounting Officer, Amerigroup Corporation

Child Support Guidelines Review Panel

The Honorable Tanya Bullock of Virginia Beach, Judge, Virginia 2nd Judicial Circuit

State Board Of Health

The Honorable Yesli Vega of Prince William County, Member and Chair Pro Tempore, Prince William County Board of Supervisors

Virginia Interagency Coordinating Council

Dr. Shelia Tillet-Holas of Manassas, Executive Director, Blue Ribbon Results Child Care Center, Inc.

Independent

Board Of Directors Of The Virginia Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Program

Joel Dillon of Vienna, President and CEO, Jill’s House

Board Of Trustees Of The Virginia Retirement System

Dr. Susan Tinsley Gooden of Henrico, Dean, Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, Virginia Commonwealth University

Legislative

Capitol Square Preservation Council

Heather Hopkins of Arlington, Head of Defense Policy, Amazon Web Services

Natural And Historic Resources

Virginia Council On Environmental Justice

Lisa Kardell of Alexandria, Director of Public Affairs, Waste Management

Courtney Malveaux, Esq., of Richmond, Principal, Jackson Lewis PC

Eddie Ramirez of Abingdon, Managing Member, Ramirez Contracting, LLC

Morgan Whayland of Norfolk, Director of Government Affairs, Virginia Natural Gas

Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Ronald Olswyn White of Midlothian, Vice President, Southside Electric Cooperative

Public Safety And Homeland Security

Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority

Dale F. Farino of Virginia Beach, retired Executive Vice President, Breakthru Beverage Virginia

Lisa N. Jennings of Fairfax Station, retired First Senior Executive Vice President, PenFed Credit Union

Transportation

Motor Vehicle Dealer Board

Alexis Barker-Taplett of Virginia Beach, Vice President, Charles Barker Companies

Veterans And Defense Affairs

Joint Leadership Council For Veterans Service Organizations