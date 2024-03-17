Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces additional administration, board appointments

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced additional key administration and board appointments.
There was one appointment to the Office of the Governor. William McClanahan Alexander “Lanz” Geisler was named a policy assistant for the administration.
There were a number of board appointments made by Youngkin – with the majority of those named residing in Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads and the Richmond area. No one was named in Staunton, Augusta County, Waynesboro, Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, Charlottesville, Albemarle County, Rockbridge County or Lexington. There was one appointment to an individual residing in Maryland.
Board Appointments
Commerce And Trade
Clean Energy Advisory Board
- Amir Kirkwood of Arlington, President and CEO, Locus
Virginia Coal Mine Safety Board
- Ronald Jefferson of Moneta, retired, Appalachian Power
Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium Authority
- Eric Carr of Richmond, President Nuclear Operations and Chief Nuclear Officer, Dominion Energy
Commonwealth
Council On Women
- Frances Lanzone of Great Falls, Senior Manager Global Executive Relations, Amazon Web Services
Compacts
Scientific And Technical Advisory Committee To The Chesapeake Bay Executive Council
- Dr. John Bovay of Blacksburg, Assistant Professor and Kohl Junior Faculty Fellow, Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics, Virginia Tech
- Carl Friedrichs of Williamsburg, Glucksman Professor of Marine Science and Associate Director of the Chesapeake Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in Virginia, William & Mary’s Virginia Institute of Marine Science
Designated
Statewide Independent Living Council
- Garrett Brumfield of Roanoke, Founder, Overcome Yours
Education
Board Of Directors, New College Institute
- Valerie Crummie Johnson of Martinsville, Senior Healthcare Marketing Manager, Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- Kevin B. Laine of Ridgeway, Executive Vice President, ValleyStar Credit Union
- Ashley P. Lockhart of Richmond, Manager, Deloitte Consulting LLP
Board Of Visitors Of George Mason University
- Farnaz Thompson of Alexandria, Partner, McGuireWoods LLP
Board Of Visitors Of Longwood University
- Vellie S. Dietrich-Hall of Charlotte County, President, HPS Enterprises, Inc.
Board Of Visitors Of University Of Mary Washington
- Rachel Greszler of Bethesda, Md., Senior Research Fellow in Workforce and Public Finance, The Heritage Foundation
- Christopher Newman, MD, of Spotsylvania, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer, Mary Washington Healthcare
Science Museum Of Virginia
- Dr. Irma Becerra of Arlington, President, Marymount University
The Library Board
- The Honorable Malfourd W. “Bo” Trumbo of Fincastle, Retired Circuit Court Judge
Health And Human Resources
Board Of Medical Assistance Services
- Jennifer L. Clarke of McLean, Attorney/Adjunct Professor, Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University
- Dr. Vienne K. Murray of Rockville, Physician, West End OB/GYN, Henrico Doctor’s Hospital
- Margaret Roomsburg of Virginia Beach, retired Chief Accounting Officer, Amerigroup Corporation
Child Support Guidelines Review Panel
- The Honorable Tanya Bullock of Virginia Beach, Judge, Virginia 2nd Judicial Circuit
State Board Of Health
- The Honorable Yesli Vega of Prince William County, Member and Chair Pro Tempore, Prince William County Board of Supervisors
Virginia Interagency Coordinating Council
- Dr. Shelia Tillet-Holas of Manassas, Executive Director, Blue Ribbon Results Child Care Center, Inc.
Independent
Board Of Directors Of The Virginia Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Program
- Joel Dillon of Vienna, President and CEO, Jill’s House
Board Of Trustees Of The Virginia Retirement System
- Dr. Susan Tinsley Gooden of Henrico, Dean, Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, Virginia Commonwealth University
Legislative
Capitol Square Preservation Council
- Heather Hopkins of Arlington, Head of Defense Policy, Amazon Web Services
Natural And Historic Resources
Virginia Council On Environmental Justice
- Lisa Kardell of Alexandria, Director of Public Affairs, Waste Management
- Courtney Malveaux, Esq., of Richmond, Principal, Jackson Lewis PC
- Eddie Ramirez of Abingdon, Managing Member, Ramirez Contracting, LLC
- Morgan Whayland of Norfolk, Director of Government Affairs, Virginia Natural Gas
- Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Ronald Olswyn White of Midlothian, Vice President, Southside Electric Cooperative
Public Safety And Homeland Security
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority
- Dale F. Farino of Virginia Beach, retired Executive Vice President, Breakthru Beverage Virginia
- Lisa N. Jennings of Fairfax Station, retired First Senior Executive Vice President, PenFed Credit Union
Transportation
Motor Vehicle Dealer Board
- Alexis Barker-Taplett of Virginia Beach, Vice President, Charles Barker Companies
Veterans And Defense Affairs
Joint Leadership Council For Veterans Service Organizations
- Michelle Ramos Domingue of Arlington, General Counsel, Navy Mutual Aid Association