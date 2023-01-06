Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news gloucester county teen faces second degree murder charge in new years day shooting
State/National

Gloucester County: Teen faces second-degree murder charge in New Year’s Day shooting

Chris Graham
Published:
Corbin Chase Winnington
Corbin Chase Winnington. Photo: Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office

A 15-year-old arrested in a New Year’s Day shooting in Gloucester County is now formally facing a second-degree murder charge.

Corbin Chase Winnington had already been charged with malicious wounding, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office.

Winnington appeared in court on Thursday.

The charges stem from a shooting reported in the 7800 block of Guinea Road in the Hayes area of Gloucester County at 1:05 a.m. on New Year’s Day. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a large gathering of people at a residence, and a 19-year-old was found to be deceased from an apparent gunshot wound outside the residence, with a second adult male found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man who died has been identified as Tyler Heywood. Family members told WAVY-TV that Heywood had been trying to break up a fight when shots rang out.

Winnington departed the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement, but was apprehended on Monday, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into the incident is still active. If you have any knowledge about this incident, you are asked to contact the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 693-3890 or the Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP (888-562-5887). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash award if their information leads to an arrest. Callers may reference case number 2023-00001.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

health insurance

Reminder: You have until Jan. 15 to sign up for health insurance through HealthCare.gov
Chris Graham
,

Women’s Basketball: #9 Virginia Tech takes control late, defeats Virginia, 74-66
Chris Graham

Ninth-ranked Virginia Tech pulled away in the final two minutes to post a 74-66 win over Virginia on Thursday at Cassell Coliseum.

vince mcmahon

Vince McMahon is back at WWE: Expects to return to role as executive chairman
Chris Graham

Vince McMahon is back in charge at WWE, installing himself and former company co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to the board of directors.

Kevin McCarthy
,

The reason the 20 won’t vote for Kevin McCarthy: He punked Donald Trump
Chris Graham
tony bennett

‘Jerry Ratcliffe Show’: Can Virginia right the ship in a topsy-turvy ACC?
Chris Graham
AED CPR first aid

Athletic trainer recalls injury to varsity baseball player similar to one on ‘Monday Night Football’
Crystal Graham
staunton library

Chat with a Librarian: New Staunton Public Library service offers online connectivity
Chris Graham