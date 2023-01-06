Gloucester County: Teen faces second-degree murder charge in New Year’s Day shooting

A 15-year-old arrested in a New Year’s Day shooting in Gloucester County is now formally facing a second-degree murder charge.

Corbin Chase Winnington had already been charged with malicious wounding, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office.

Winnington appeared in court on Thursday.

The charges stem from a shooting reported in the 7800 block of Guinea Road in the Hayes area of Gloucester County at 1:05 a.m. on New Year’s Day. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a large gathering of people at a residence, and a 19-year-old was found to be deceased from an apparent gunshot wound outside the residence, with a second adult male found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man who died has been identified as Tyler Heywood. Family members told WAVY-TV that Heywood had been trying to break up a fight when shots rang out.

Winnington departed the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement, but was apprehended on Monday, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into the incident is still active. If you have any knowledge about this incident, you are asked to contact the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 693-3890 or the Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP (888-562-5887). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash award if their information leads to an arrest. Callers may reference case number 2023-00001.