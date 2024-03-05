Countries
Home Giant Co. to donate $10K to Waynesboro Schools’ food pantry program
Local, Schools

Giant Co. to donate $10K to Waynesboro Schools’ food pantry program

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
vegetable stand at farmers market
(© Moving Moment – stock.adobe.com)

The Giant Co. is supporting Waynesboro Schools‘ food pantry program, which provides non-perishable food items and weekend bags of food to students facing food insecurity for 2,800 students in the division.

Team members from MARTIN’S will present school officials with a check for $10,000 in support of the school district’s food pantry program on Thursday morning at Kate Collins Middle School.

Giant, Martin’s or Giant Heirloom Market stores customers can also support their local school divisions’ food programs by rounding up purchases to the nearest dollar or converting their Choice points now through Sunday, March 31.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

