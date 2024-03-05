Giant Co. to donate $10K to Waynesboro Schools’ food pantry program

The Giant Co. is supporting Waynesboro Schools‘ food pantry program, which provides non-perishable food items and weekend bags of food to students facing food insecurity for 2,800 students in the division.

Team members from MARTIN’S will present school officials with a check for $10,000 in support of the school district’s food pantry program on Thursday morning at Kate Collins Middle School.

Giant, Martin’s or Giant Heirloom Market stores customers can also support their local school divisions’ food programs by rounding up purchases to the nearest dollar or converting their Choice points now through Sunday, March 31.