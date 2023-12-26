Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Gas prices around $3 per gallon in Virginia, nationally as year winds down
U.S. & World

Gas prices around $3 per gallon in Virginia, nationally as year winds down

Chris Graham
Published date:
gas prices
(© Daniel Thornberg – stock.adobe.com)

For the first time in four months, gas prices are up week over week, increasing four cents a gallon in Virginia, and three cents a gallon nationally.

Virginia drivers are paying, on average, $3 per gallon on Tuesday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia.

Prices in Virginia are 11.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 5.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.07/g today. The national average is down 13.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average price of diesel has risen 0.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.00 per gallon.

“After 13 straight weeks of decline, average gasoline prices have edged higher due to optimistic comments from the Fed on cutting interest rates in 2024, coupled with Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, boosting concerns of a disruption to global shipping, including oil shipments,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The analyst foresees the trend toward lower prices returning soon.

“For now, the price of gasoline has already jumped, but could ease slightly this week ahead of the New Year,” De Haan said. “For now, I’m optimistic that we may still have a chance of seeing the first $2.99 national average since 2021 sometime before spring arrives. We’ll have the full details on what we expect for gasoline and diesel prices in 2024 later this week. Hopefully motorists will be able to celebrate a New Year with good news at the pump!”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Mark Warner has mixed feelings on Donald Trump being removed from Colorado ballot
2 Tim Kaine dunks on Coach Tommy Tuberville over failed military promotions fiasco
3 Gas prices around $3 per gallon in Virginia, nationally as year winds down
4 Is an Augusta County supervisor trying to intimidate me into silence?
5 Florida State sues the ACC: Is FSU just the first over the wall in a mass exodus?

Latest News

young bucks
Pro Wrestling, Sports

Matt, Nick Jackson still trying to kneecap CM Punk, to Tony Khan’s, AEW’s detriment

Chris Graham
Eastern Bluebird perched on branch near bird seed wreath in forest in winter
Health, Virginia

Research: Feeding birds may impact well-being of people; provide connection to wildlife

Crystal Graham

A team of researchers are studying how human well-being is impacted by regularly feeding birds.

IRS scam handcuffs
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Eastern District of Virginia recovers more than $25M for crime victims, taxpayers

Crystal Graham

The asset recovery unit for the Eastern District of Virginia has collected more than $25 million for crime victims and taxpayers in fiscal year 2023.

FOIA
Cops & Courts, Local, Politics

Augusta County stands behind supervisor’s claim that he was making up ‘file’ in phone call

Chris Graham
erika howsare author nd
Arts & Media, Local

New Dominion Bookshop to host book talk on the cultural significance of deer

Crystal Graham
aggressive driver gesturing
Virginia

New Year’s resolution: Virginia DMV suggests being a courteous driver

Crystal Graham
blue ridge parkway rising summit
Virginia

Summit highlights unifying strategies for Blue Ridge Parkway’s gateway communities

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status