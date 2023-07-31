From Spanish shipwreck to Official State Pony of Virginia: Chincoteague history is solidified

Dozens of ponies, visitors and locals greeted Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin last Thursday at the 98th Annual Chincoteague Fireman’s Carnival.

While at the carnival, Youngkin signed HB 1951 and SB 1478, legislation to designate the Chincoteague Pony as the Official State Pony of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“For 98 years, Chincoteague ponies has been a tradition of this community. Every July, over 47,000 people — from across the Commonwealth, the United States, and yes, the world, come travel to Chincoteague,” Youngkin said. “This little horse uplifts a huge portion of the eastern shore and provides valuable tourism for residents every single year. They represent the Virginia spirit and we can now proudly say that they are the Pony of Virginia.”

With a special place in Virginia history, the Chincoteague pony is a hardy and resilient pony which has roamed the marshes and beaches of Chincoteague Island for centuries and become a permanent fixture of the region’s character. Their history can be traced back to the early colonial era when they were believed to have descended from shipwrecked Spanish horses.

“Virginia’s Chincoteague ponies are emblematic of Virginia’s historic equine tradition,” Suzanne Youngkin said. “Today we celebrate yet another important emblem of our Commonwealth’s uniqueness.”

Since the 18th Century, the ponies have made an annual swim, which is now hosted by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company. After the swim, a group of ponies is herded from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island.

The passage of the legislation marks Virginia’s recognition of the historical and cultural significance of the Chincoteague pony, and safeguards their legacy for future generations.

“I was proud to carry HB 1951 this past session to designate the Chincoteague Pony as the official State Pony. While these ponies may be small, their impact on the Eastern Shore and its residents is monumental,” Del. Rob Bloxom, who represents the 100th District of Virginia, said.