From Hollywood film to The Wayne Theatre: Dolly Parton’s ‘9-to-5: The Musical’ is on the job

Dolly Parton’s “9-to-5: The Musical” comes to The Wayne Theatre stage at the end of April with music and lyrics by the legendary country music songwriter.

The Tony Award-nominated musical promises an unforgettable experience for all with its infectious energy and empowering message of women’s rights. The musical is based on the 1980 20th Century Fox movie and tells the story of three women who work in the corporate world of America and team up to overthrow their sexist and egotistical boss. The musical remains as relevant today as more than 40 years ago with themes of female empowerment, friendship and workplace equality.

“We are thrilled to bring this beloved story to life on the Wayne Theatre stage,” Tracy Straight, Executive Director of the Wayne Theatre, said. “Dolly Parton’s timeless music, coupled with the witty and poignant storyline, makes for a truly entertaining and inspiring theatrical experience that we can’t wait to bring to life on our Wayne Stage this spring.”

The production features iconic songs such as “9 to 5,” “Backwoods Barbie” and “Get Out and Stay Out.

The Wayne’s cast and crew have been hard at work preparing for the production, which promises to be a highlight of the Wayne Theatre’s season. Audiences can expect top-notch performances, dazzling choreography and stunning set design that brings the world of the office to vibrant life.

“9-to-5: The Musical” will run two weekends from April 26 to 28 and May 3 to 5 at the Wayne Theatre, 521 W. Main St., in downtown Waynesboro. Tickets are available now at the Wayne Theatre Box Office and online at waynetheatre.org.