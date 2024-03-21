Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home From Hollywood film to The Wayne Theatre: Dolly Parton’s ‘9-to-5: The Musical’ is on the job
Arts & Culture, Local

From Hollywood film to The Wayne Theatre: Dolly Parton’s ‘9-to-5: The Musical’ is on the job

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
theater
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

Dolly Parton’s “9-to-5: The Musical” comes to The Wayne Theatre stage at the end of April with music and lyrics by the legendary country music songwriter.

The Tony Award-nominated musical promises an unforgettable experience for all with its infectious energy and empowering message of women’s rights. The musical is based on the 1980 20th Century Fox movie and tells the story of three women who work in the corporate world of America and team up to overthrow their sexist and egotistical boss. The musical remains as relevant today as more than 40 years ago with themes of female empowerment, friendship and workplace equality.

“We are thrilled to bring this beloved story to life on the Wayne Theatre stage,” Tracy Straight, Executive Director of the Wayne Theatre, said. “Dolly Parton’s timeless music, coupled with the witty and poignant storyline, makes for a truly entertaining and inspiring theatrical experience that we can’t wait to bring to life on our Wayne Stage this spring.”

The production features iconic songs such as “9 to 5,” “Backwoods Barbie” and “Get Out and Stay Out.

The Wayne’s cast and crew have been hard at work preparing for the production, which promises to be a highlight of the Wayne Theatre’s season. Audiences can expect top-notch performances, dazzling choreography and stunning set design that brings the world of the office to vibrant life.

“9-to-5: The Musical” will run two weekends from April 26 to 28 and May 3 to 5 at the Wayne Theatre, 521 W. Main St., in downtown Waynesboro. Tickets are available now at the Wayne Theatre Box Office and online at waynetheatre.org.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Judge, curiously, overturns his decision in Augusta County FOIA case
2 Ticket bought in Virginia wins $1M in Mega Millions; jackpot up to $977M
3 Virginia proves the critics right: Cavaliers plainly inept in 67-42 loss to Colorado State
4 Five Observations: Virginia, stuck in the 40s, again, in season-ending NCAA Tournament loss
5 The book is out on how to beat Tony Bennett: How does he respond?

Latest News

walker on dirt trail
Arts & Culture, Local

Guide highlighting 15 area trails, five cycling trails now available in Spanish

Crystal Graham
child abuse
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Norfolk man convicted of touching ex-fiancee’s child; sentencing scheduled for May

Crystal Graham

A man was convicted in Norfolk Circuit Court on Monday of aggravated sexual battery after pleading guilty to inappropriately touching his ex-fiancee’s child in 2023.

Artificial intelligence
Local, Schools

AI enables UVA professor to sift through data analysis of blackhole collisions

Rebecca Barnabi

One hundred years ago, Albert Einstein proposed the existence of gravitational waves created by space and time around objects. 

FOIA
Local, Politics

Judge, curiously, overturns his decision in Augusta County FOIA case

Chris Graham
power line workers
Local

More than 13K without power in Shenandoah Valley; outages may last several days

Crystal Graham
prison
Politics, US & World

Legislation would ensure photo ID for released felons is accepted by federal agencies

Rebecca Barnabi
opioid crisis
Health, US & World

‘Addressing the fentanyl crisis’: Lawmakers introduce legislation to stop powerful sedative ‘tranq’

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status