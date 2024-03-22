Countries
Arts & Culture, Local, Schools

‘Fractured Reflections’: Art exhibit explores AI, ethical issues at Blue Ridge Community College

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Photo courtesy of Blue Ridge Community College.

Blue Ridge Community College Fine Arts Center will host a reception for “Fractured Reflections: Navigating AI, Cybersecurity, and the Shifting Self,” a display of works by students and faculty.

The reception will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in BRCC Fine Arts Center Galleries.

The exhibit, on display through April 15, 2024, is part of the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative (CCI) at BRCC, “Cyber Insecurity: Exploring Vulnerabilities of Artificial Intelligence Through Visual Art.” In October, the exhibition will be on display at the Torpedo Factory Art Center in Alexandria.

BRCC received a grant of $25,000 from the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative in 2023 to create a student-focused exhibit exploring artificial intelligence, raise awareness of the massive amount of data collected online and other AI ethical issues.

BRCC is the only community college in Virginia to receive a grant through the program.

More information about the CCI Cyber Arts and Design Program is available online.

