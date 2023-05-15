Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsfox news facing protests aimed at getting advertisers to drop entertainment news channel
U.S./World

Fox News facing protests aimed at getting advertisers to drop entertainment-news channel

Chris Graham
Published date:
fox news
(© HTGanzo – stock.adobe.com)

Fox News just spent $787.5 million to stave off having to pay more for broadcasting lies about the 2020 election. Now two progressive organizations are going after Fox News through their advertisers.

“Fox News is bad for business, plain and simple. Aligning your brand with Fox as the network continues to fend off lawsuits and potential shareholder activations is a gamble, and no one should roll the dice and underwrite Fox’s lethal lies,” said Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters for America, which is partnering with MoveOn in a series of actions aimed at Fox News urging major advertisers to cut bait with the entertainment-news channel.

The day of action comes as Fox Corp. holds its annual Upfront pitch to advertisers in New York City, where it hopes to encourage major advertisers and brands to purchase blocks of ads for the rest of the year.

This year’s Upfront comes against the backdrop of the settlement in the Dominion lawsuit, which exposed that the network’s executives and stars were deliberately skewing coverage to benefit former President Donald Trump’s lies and punishing employees who diverted from that line.

A pair of mobile billboards with messages including “Your money fuels Fox’s hate,” “Don’t buy the lies Fox News is selling,” and “Fox News is toxic to your brand” are circling the Fox News headquarters in Midtown Manhattan and the Manhattan Center, the location of Fox News’ Upfront event.

MoveOn activists are holding protests at the headquarters of two of Fox News’ major advertisers, GM, which is based in Detroit, and Subway, which is based in Miami, with mobile billboards circling the AT&T headquarters in Dallas.

“Tucker Carlson’s departure, and the recent settlement of the Dominion lawsuit changes nothing about the endless stream of dangerous lies that saturates Fox News’ airwaves,” said MoveOn Executive Director Rahna Epting. “Fox News lies are fueled by the financial support of corporate advertisers like General Motors, AT&T and Subway – every dollar that these corporations and others give to Fox News funds its extreme rhetoric, bigotry, disinformation, and conspiracy theories. Prospective advertisers should be on notice: We won’t back down from protesting these corporations until they stop funding Fox’s lies.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Tim Kaine on gun violence: ‘We’re such an outlier in the world on this’
2 Fox News facing protests aimed at getting advertisers to drop entertainment-news channel
3 Kevin Hart at the John Paul Jones Arena Review: The parking pass to nowhere
4 The ACC, for better or worse – OK, worse – is stuck where it is with its TV deal
5 Josh Hawley’s new book on manhood is wrong on everything, everywhere, all at once

Latest News

airplane travel
U.S./World

Memorial Day travel expected to be one for the record books

Crystal Graham
harrisonburg hike run ride trail guide
Local

Harrisonburg Tourism receives $20,000 grant to promote outdoor recreation

Crystal Graham

New state funding will likely draw more people to Harrisonburg to enjoy their next outdoor adventure.

micahs coffee waynesboro
Local

Micah’s Coffee on frustrating delays: ‘We miss you; we will be back’

Crystal Graham

Micah’s Coffee has been in Waynesboro for nearly 20 years but has been closed since early January after an ambulance collided with the building.

acc logo
Sports

The ACC, for better or worse – OK, worse – is stuck where it is with its TV deal

Chris Graham
Kurtis Wright
Local

Augusta County authorities lead search for runaway from Middlebrook area

Chris Graham
tim kaine
U.S./World

Tim Kaine on gun violence: ‘We’re such an outlier in the world on this’

Chris Graham
police
Virginia

Norfolk man arrested in domestic-related shooting in Target parking lot

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy