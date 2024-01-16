Four Valley organizations awarded funding to provide energy efficiency upgrades

The Climate Action Alliance of the Valley has awarded $35,000 to several area non-profit organizations in support of its partnership with Community Housing Partners Energy Solutions.

The funding also furthers CAAV’s work providing no-cost weatherization and energy efficiency upgrades to area residents.

In late 2022, CAAV formed a coalition with Harrisonburg Unitarian Universalists (HUU), Shenandoah Valley Faith and Climate (SVFC), and 50by25 Harrisonburg (50by25). The purpose was to help eligible homeowners and renters learn about weatherization and energy efficiency efforts in our area.

“These collaborations are exciting for CAAV because home weatherization sits at the intersection of addressing climate issues, reducing energy bills, and improving health and safety in our community,” Andrew Payton, chair of the steering committee of CAAV, said. “Collaborating with area organizations serving those most energy burdened is going to help connect more families to these opportunities and improve lives.”

CHP Energy Solutions, the state designated non-profit weatherization provider for the Shenandoah Valley, provides no-cost home energy improvements and upgrades for qualifying renters and homeowners. In 2023, CHP Energy Solutions completely weatherized all 112 affordable housing townhomes in Mosby Heights, along with dozens of area mobile homes, stick built homes and apartments. However, awareness and adoption of programs locally remain low. To help increase awareness and local applications to CHP programs, HUU donated $3,500 to fund a pilot project with Harrisonburg non-profit Comité Salvadoreño Paisanos Unidos (COSPU). Since June 2023, COSPU has used the funding to promote programs in the communities they serve, and several community members are set to receive improvements in 2024.

Based on the success with the initial pilot program and after soliciting proposals from numerous area organizations who serve disadvantaged renters and homeowners, CAAV selected four organizations to receive grant funding to connect members with CHP Energy Solutions’ Programs. The organizations selected are:

Comité Salvadoreño Paisanos Unidos (COSPU)

Friendship Industries Inc/Able Solutions Inc

United Way of Harrisonburg & Rockingham County

Valley Program for Aging Services

From January to May 2024, each organization will provide outreach to clients to encourage and help them apply for CHP services. CAAV and CHP will provide training and guidance throughout the process.