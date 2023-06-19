Founding director of Theological Horizons to speak about new book July 15

New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host a book talk and signing with author and founding director of Theological Horizons Karen Wright Marsh on Saturday, July 15, at 7 p.m.

Marsh will be speaking about her new book, Wake Up to Wonder: 22 Invitations to Amazement in the Everyday, which will be released from Brazos Press in mid-July.

This in-person event is free to attend and open to the public.

In Wake Up to Wonder, Marsh introduces us to people — faithful yet oh-so-human Christians from across centuries and cultures. Inspired by their example, she offers playful, simple practices that bring deeper meaning and purpose to everyday life.

In the company of diverse spiritual companions, readers journey through physical health, prayer, activism, scripture reading, creativity and beyond. Each chapter includes hands-on invitations such as writing prompts, space for personal reflection, and “Try This,” a collage of spiritual and personal experiments anyone can do.

As readers wake up to wonder, they’ll discover what the 22 historical figures already knew: that a life of spiritual depth, amazement and connection is within reach – today and every day.

Marsh is the founding director of Theological Horizons, a ministry at the University of Virginia that hosts lectures, spiritual studies, dialogues and mentoring initiatives.

She is the author of Vintage Saints and Sinners: 25 Christians Who Transformed My Faith, which was named an Outreach Resource of the Year, a Logos Booksellers Book of the Year and a Foreword INDIES finalist.

Marsh holds a degree in philosophy from Wheaton College and a degree in linguistics from the University of Virginia.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. on the Downtown Mall.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.