Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsfounding director of theological horizons to speak about new book july 15
Culture

Founding director of Theological Horizons to speak about new book July 15

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Karen Wright Marsh book
Karen Wright Marsh, submitted

New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host a book talk and signing with author and founding director of Theological Horizons Karen Wright Marsh on Saturday, July 15, at 7 p.m.

Marsh will be speaking about her new book, Wake Up to Wonder: 22 Invitations to Amazement in the Everyday, which will be released from Brazos Press in mid-July.

This in-person event is free to attend and open to the public.

In Wake Up to Wonder, Marsh introduces us to people — faithful yet oh-so-human Christians from across centuries and cultures. Inspired by their example, she offers playful, simple practices that bring deeper meaning and purpose to everyday life.

In the company of diverse spiritual companions, readers journey through physical health, prayer, activism, scripture reading, creativity and beyond. Each chapter includes hands-on invitations such as writing prompts, space for personal reflection, and “Try This,” a collage of spiritual and personal experiments anyone can do.

As readers wake up to wonder, they’ll discover what the 22 historical figures already knew: that a life of spiritual depth, amazement and connection is within reach – today and every day.

Marsh is the founding director of Theological Horizons, a ministry at the University of Virginia that hosts lectures, spiritual studies, dialogues and mentoring initiatives.

She is the author of Vintage Saints and Sinners: 25 Christians Who Transformed My Faith, which was named an Outreach Resource of the Year, a Logos Booksellers Book of the Year and a Foreword INDIES finalist.

Marsh holds a degree in philosophy from Wheaton College and a degree in linguistics from the University of Virginia.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. on the Downtown Mall.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Juneteenth: Recognition important, real change takes more than 24 hours
2 Virginia didn’t have a full-strength Jay Woolfolk in Omaha: Spring football is why
3 #7 Virginia battles, ultimately falls to TCU, 4-3, ending College World Series run
4 Virginia overachieved to get to Omaha: But yes, this one still stings
5 Omahoos Notebook: Tough weekend for the good guys in orange and blue

Latest News

jay woolfolk
Sports

Virginia didn’t have a full-strength Jay Woolfolk in Omaha: Spring football is why

Chris Graham
pulse line on black background
U.S./World

VCU researcher: ‘Americans are sicker and die earlier than people’ in other countries

Crystal Graham

Americans experience more illness, have less access to health care and pay more for health services than citizens in other high-income countries.

Virginia

Report: Virginia bleeds red, white and blue as America’s most patriotic state

Rebecca Barnabi

America’s birthday is fast approaching while the nation struggles with high inflation and elevated homicide rates.

youngkin behavioral health
Virginia

Virginia delivers for behavioral health, signing bills to support workforce, individuals in crisis

Crystal Graham
Onwubiko Agozino
Virginia

Expert on misguided administrations, banning teaching of critical race theory

Crystal Graham
juneteenth scholars virginia tech
Virginia

Virginia Tech faculty receive summer funding for research to fight racism, inequality

Crystal Graham
group of hands showing diverse population
Local

Juneteenth: Recognition important, real change takes more than 24 hours

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy