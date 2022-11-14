Menu
news former uva football player sought in shooting on grounds that killed three injured two
Local/Virginia

Former UVA Football player sought in shooting on Grounds that killed three, injured two

Chris Graham
Published:
christopher darnell jones jr.
Photo: UVA Police

Gunfire in a parking garage on Culbreth Road near the drama building at the University of Virginia resulted in the deaths of three people, and police are looking for a suspect who is a former member of the UVA Football program.

Police are searching for Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who University of Virginia President Jim Ryan identified as a current student, in the 10:30 p.m. Sunday shooting, according to a report from Ryan shared on social media.

Jones remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

According to Ryan, Jones was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes, and may be driving a black SUV with VA license plate number TWX3580.

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia,” Ryan said.

The school has canceled classes for the day and is making counseling services available to students and to staff.

Students may call Counseling and Psychological Services at 434-243-5150, 24 hours a day. Information about CAPS is available on the Student Health and Wellness website.

Faculty and staff can find a similar resource through the Faculty and Employee Assistance Program by calling 434-243-2643 or by emailing the office via the FEAP website.

For those who have questions about these events, including how to establish contact with family members or friends who are here on Grounds, call the UVA Emergency Hotline at 877-685-4836.

“I am holding the victims, their families, and all members of the University of Virginia community in my heart today, and we will make plans to come together as a community to grieve as soon as the suspect is apprehended,” Ryan said.

According to a bio for Jones still live on the UVA Athletics website, Jones, a graduate of Petersburg High School, was a member of the football team for one season, in 2018, but did not appear in any games.

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

