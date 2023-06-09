Countries
newsforest man dies in single vehicle crash in bedford county
Virginia

Forest man dies in single-vehicle crash in Bedford County

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
police car
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

A Forest, Va. man is dead after his vehicle crashed in Bedford County this morning.

William Davis Canfield, 56, was travelling north on Perrowville Road in his 2020 Jeep Cherokee when he apparently suffered a medical emergency.

The crash happened at 7:05 this morning. Canfield was wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

Virginia State Police continue to investigate the single-vehicle crash.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

