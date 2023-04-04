FlixBus to offer daily trips from Charlottesville to NYC beginning April 6

Charlottesville residents looking to get to New York City have a new option for travel beginning on Thursday.

FlixBus announced today a new line offered between Charlottesville and NYC. The trip will be a direct, zero-transfer route running 7 days per week with one trip in each direction daily.

NYC-bound trips will depart Charlottesville at 8:30 a.m. with stops in Richmond, Washington, D.C., Baltimore and a final stop in NYC Midtown (31st Street and 8th Avenue) by 8:10 p.m.

Charlottesville-bound trips will depart NYC Midtown daily at noon with the same stops.

Tickets start at $54.99 one way or $21.99 for shorter routes including Charlottesville to D.C.

All Flixbus trips will run out of the Charlottesville Amtrak Station at 810 W. Main St.

Customers may book FlixBus through their website or through its partner brand Greyhound.