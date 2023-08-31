Fishing suspended at Shenandoah National Park with high temperatures, low stream flow

Streams and rivers in Shenandoah National Park are closed to fishing until the area receives more precipitation.

The closure is necessary to ensure the long-term health of the fish populations in the park because of low stream flows and high-water temperatures.

Dry conditions have streams flowing low throughout the park. Some sections are completely dry. High-water temperatures happen during low stream flow when temperatures are high and dissolved oxygen levels go down. The situation creates stress and can potentially be fatal for fish.

Fishing in such conditions could harm the native brook trout populations. The closure includes all streams in both open-to-harvest and catch-and-release waters.

When stream conditions improve, the fishing closure will be lifted, but stream flows are expected to remain low until significant precipitation occurs across the area.