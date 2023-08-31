Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Fishing suspended at Shenandoah National Park with high temperatures, low stream flow
Environment, Health, Virginia

Fishing suspended at Shenandoah National Park with high temperatures, low stream flow

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Pass Run in Shenandoah National Park. Courtesy of Shenandoah National Park.

Streams and rivers in Shenandoah National Park are closed to fishing until the area receives more precipitation.

The closure is necessary to ensure the long-term health of the fish populations in the park because of low stream flows and high-water temperatures.

Dry conditions have streams flowing low throughout the park. Some sections are completely dry. High-water temperatures happen during low stream flow when temperatures are high and dissolved oxygen levels go down. The situation creates stress and can potentially be fatal for fish.

Fishing in such conditions could harm the native brook trout populations. The closure includes all streams in both open-to-harvest and catch-and-release waters.

When stream conditions improve, the fishing closure will be lifted, but stream flows are expected to remain low until significant precipitation occurs across the area.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Travis Brown convicted in 2021 torture, murder of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell
2 Seaton, in letters to FBI, DOJ, details ‘potential criminal activity’ in Augusta County government
3 Significant drought ‘imminent’ for seven Virginia counties including Augusta, Rockingham
4 Can UVA, playing through obvious emotion, pull the upset in its season opener in Nashville?
5 ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson, Florida State open as the Power 2

Latest News

missing
Police, Virginia

Police looking for missing Rocky Mount teen who may be headed to Roanoke

Chris Graham
mjf adam cole
Events, Sports

AEW ‘All Out’ Preview: Why in god’s name would anybody pay $50 to watch this show?

Chris Graham

AEW is coming off its biggest show ever, the “All In” event in London that drew 80,000-plus live, and is likely to go down as the second biggest pay-per-view event in terms of buyrate in the company’s four-year history.

Environment, Local

Augusta County native, third-generation Black-owned farm named 2023 Valley Treasure

Rebecca Barnabi

Valley Treasures are opportunities to meet and recognize members of the community who work quietly to conserve the land, water and life.

uva football
Sports

Virginia D will need to be fast, disciplined, to keep up with up-tempo, rulebreaking Vols

Chris Graham
virginia map
Virginia

Forbes ranks UVA Health No. 17 best employer in Commonwealth for 2023

Rebecca Barnabi
server backup
Economy, Local

New executive director selected to lead Shenandoah Valley Technology Council

Crystal Graham
staunton
Events, Local

‘Forgotten Soldiers’: Retired Army Colonel to share research of local Black WWI soldiers

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy