Home Fishburne Military School to add non-boarding middle school curriculum
Fishburne Military School to add non-boarding middle school curriculum

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Fishburne Military School.

Fishburne Military School (FMS) will add a 6th grade in fall 2024 and begin transitioning to Fishburne Middle School for 6th to 8th grades in the next two years.

The Fishburne Middle School will be a separate division, a non-boarding facility and will not be a part of the Corps of Cadets. The middle school will feature a classical-style education foundation for boys and will be at the First Presbyterian Church adjacent to Fishburne.
The middle school’s required uniform will include Fishburne polo shirts and khaki pants. Lunch will be served in FMS Sonneborn Mess Hall.
Christianna Herrera will take on the role of Middle School Director. She currently serves as the FMS English teacher. Herrera’s previous assignments included chief educational officer, principal and teacher with more than 19 years of experience.
“I have a strong passion for the philosophy of classical education. I look forward to taking an active leadership role in designing all aspects of our middle school educational program,” Herrera said.
The 2024-2025 tuition for middle school is $12,000 with modest fees. Tuition assistance is available.
Fishburne’s heritage and community connections serve as the motivation for creating a sub-division of the 13th oldest military school in the U.S.
Professor James Abbot Fishburne founded Fishburne Military School in 1879 in Waynesboro.
“It is my purpose to have here an institution which shall rank as first class to everything that constitutes true worth, and from which shall go forth loyal, earnest, industrious young men (boys) well equipped for the duties and responsibilities of life, and, above all else, to maintain a high standard of honor and integrity,” Fishburne said.
For Valley families, Fishburne Middle will offer their boys an education with small class sizes, student accountability, individualized attention, positive team building and a classical academic curriculum focused on the development of the whole boy, including physical and leadership development.
“There is a distinct difference in development and mentality in middle school boys versus high school boys. The middle school will serve as a stepping stone to high school life with the Corps of Cadets,” Fishburne Military School President Col. Randal E. Brown said.
Admissions information for Fishburne Middle School is available online.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

