Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Fires making power restoration difficult in Augusta, Rockingham; 3,700 still without service
Local

Fires making power restoration difficult in Augusta, Rockingham; 3,700 still without service

Crystal Graham
Published date:
power line workers
(© VTT Studio – stock.adobe.com)

Power has been restored to a number of households throughout the Shenandoah Valley after strong winds and wildfires on Wednesday knocked down power lines and caused multiple outages.

More than 13,000 people served by Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative did not have service as of 5 p.m. yesterday.

At 11 a.m. today, SVEC reported approximately 3,700 members in more than 100 locations were still out of service. Most of the remaining outages are in Augusta and Rockingham counties.

The goal, SVEC said, is to have as many members as possible back on by the end of the day.

Mutual aid crews from several Virginia electric cooperatives, plus more contracted crews, are in the Valley to assist with restoration, and another seven crews, totaling about 30 line workers, are on the way.

Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible, navigating smoky conditions and site access issues in some areas because of fires.

Current outage numbers by jurisdiction

SVEC members are advised to report outages at www.svec.coop/outage.

Due to a technical issue on its website, Dominion Energy’s outage numbers were not available as of 11:50 a.m.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Judge, curiously, overturns his decision in Augusta County FOIA case
2 Ticket bought in Virginia wins $1M in Mega Millions; jackpot up to $977M
3 Virginia proves the critics right: Cavaliers plainly inept in 67-42 loss to Colorado State
4 Five Observations: Virginia, stuck in the 40s, again, in season-ending NCAA Tournament loss
5 The book is out on how to beat Tony Bennett: How does he respond?

Latest News

wildfire
Climate, Local

Shenandoah National Park closes parts of Skyline Drive, Appalachian Trail due to wildfire

Crystal Graham
cyber bullying
Sports

Did Carla Williams ‘like’ a troll’s tweets critical of UVA hoops?

Chris Graham

The latest example of why you should avoid social media at all costs comes courtesy Carla Williams, the athletics director at UVA.

crime scene tape
Cops & Courts, Local

Driver of Jeep Wrangler dead after three-vehicle crash in Augusta County

Crystal Graham

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Highway in Augusta County on Wednesday.

walker on dirt trail
Arts & Culture, Local

Guide highlighting 15 area trails, five cycling trails now available in Spanish

Crystal Graham
theater
Arts & Culture, Local

From Hollywood film to The Wayne Theatre: Dolly Parton’s ‘9-to-5: The Musical’ is on the job

Rebecca Barnabi
child abuse
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Norfolk man convicted of touching ex-fiancee’s child; sentencing scheduled for May

Crystal Graham
Artificial intelligence
Local, Schools

AI enables UVA professor to sift through data analysis of blackhole collisions

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status