Fires making power restoration difficult in Augusta, Rockingham; 3,700 still without service

Power has been restored to a number of households throughout the Shenandoah Valley after strong winds and wildfires on Wednesday knocked down power lines and caused multiple outages.

More than 13,000 people served by Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative did not have service as of 5 p.m. yesterday.

At 11 a.m. today, SVEC reported approximately 3,700 members in more than 100 locations were still out of service. Most of the remaining outages are in Augusta and Rockingham counties.

The goal, SVEC said, is to have as many members as possible back on by the end of the day.

Mutual aid crews from several Virginia electric cooperatives, plus more contracted crews, are in the Valley to assist with restoration, and another seven crews, totaling about 30 line workers, are on the way.

Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible, navigating smoky conditions and site access issues in some areas because of fires.

Current outage numbers by jurisdiction

Augusta County : 1,309

: 1,309 Rockingham County : 1,240

: 1,240 Page County: 633

Shenandoah County: 418

Warren County: 70

SVEC members are advised to report outages at www.svec.coop/outage.

Due to a technical issue on its website, Dominion Energy’s outage numbers were not available as of 11:50 a.m.