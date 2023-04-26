Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsfellowship program at umw to provide internships with state legislators
Virginia

Fellowship program at UMW to provide internships with state legislators

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

Two University of Mary Washington alumni members created a Fellows Program to encourage UMW juniors and seniors to intern with state legislators, public officials and state agencies.

William H. Leighty, who graduated from the liberal arts college in 1978, and his wife, Martha Kearns Leighty, a 1975 graduate of the college in Fredericksburg, created the program so that students from any major may apply. The program will provide a $5,000 stipend and up to six academic credit hours for a semester-long or summer internship.

The Leightys’ $50,000 commitment kicks off fundraising for the endowment. Bill Leighty will also donate proceeds from his recently published book, Capitol Secrets: Leadership Wisdom From a Lifetime of Public Service.

Bill Leighty served two Virginia governors as chief of staff. Marti Leighty is a professor emerita at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College in Richmond. They visited UMW campus for an introduction of the program on April 13, which included a panel discussion with alumni who serve at local and state levels.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, who both represent districts in Virginia, sent video greetings to a gala reception in the ballroom of UMW’s Jepson Alumni Executive Center. Warner served Virginia as governor from 2002 to 2006, and was governor when Bill Leighty persuaded Tom Hanks to film the miniseries “John Adams” in Virginia.

“I’m glad Bill didn’t share all of the secrets [in his book],” Warner said, adding, “Bill was the glue that kept our administration together … Your book is a great story of your growth and Virginia’s growth.”

In 2007, Tim Kaine was governor of Virginia when Leighty worked with Buckingham Palace on details for the late Queen Elizabeth to visit Virginia for the 400th anniversary of Jamestown’s founding.

Kaine noted that Leighty “had an instinct about the right thing to do, and also had the relationships to pull things together.” Leighty’s book “is a primer for anybody who wants to be in public life.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Fauci, in two interviews, seems to be conceding that COVID mask mandates were ‘a mistake’
2 Lifelong fitness at an early age: Waynesboro students learn tennis, golf, swimming
3 State medical examiner seeks public help to identify skeletal remains
4 Oklahoma stretch four Jacob Groves commits to Virginia: How he fits in
5 Triple-A Norfolk Tides have Baltimore Orioles’ big-league prospects everywhere 

Latest News

police investigation
Virginia

Police make two arrests in murder of man whose remains were found in burning car

Chris Graham
senior citizen smelling flowers in garden
Virginia

Low-income seniors in Virginia eligible for assistance to help them age in place

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services has been awarded more than $1.1 million to help low-income seniors age in place in their homes.

Afghan refugee Samman Akbarzada
Culture

Spend an afternoon with poet and Afghan refugee Samman Akbarzada

Crystal Graham

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and conversation with poet and Afghan refugee Samman Akbarzada on Saturday, May 13, at 4 p.m.

caesars virginia llc casino danville
Virginia

Third Virginia casino operator approved by Virginia Lottery for Danville

Crystal Graham
road construction
Local

Traffic alert: Motorists on Route 211 in Shenandoah County can expect delays starting May 1

Rebecca Barnabi
norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk drops pitchers’ duel at Charlotte, 2-1: Jordan Westburg homers for Tides

Chris Graham
U.S./World

Legislation would cut red tape for veterans to earn CDL and join trucking workforce

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy