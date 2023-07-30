Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Farmers faced with sound exposure deal with ringing ears, hearing loss
Virginia

Farmers faced with sound exposure deal with ringing ears, hearing loss

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Farmer safety wearing ear muffs
(© Maurizio Milanesio – stock.adobe.com)

Most farmers deal with some degree of hearing loss and should protect their ears when using loud equipment, according to a Virginia farmer who is also a nurse practitioner.

Amy Johnson, of Bedford County, said hearing loss is related to both the intensity of sounds and length of exposure. Commonly used equipment like grain dryers and chainsaws reach unsafe decibels.

Damage to inner-ear hair cells, called cilia, often is caused by exposure to excessively loud sounds, and cannot be medically corrected. This type of hearing loss usually results from repeated exposure to loud sounds over an extended time, like when using a tractor or riding a mower without ear protection.

Prolonged loud sound exposure may result in a “stopped-up” feeling or ringing in the ears that eventually fades. But that’s a bad sign.

“Once the damage is done to those organs that affect hearing, you really can’t undo that,” Johnson said.

Tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, may become constant.

“The effects of living with chronic tinnitus can range from annoying to completely debilitating,” wrote Jackie DiFrancesco for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hearing loss is usually gradual and may go unnoticed for several years, according to AgriSafe, a collective formed by rural nurses to improve the health and safety of farmers. It affects not only older adults, but also young adults and teens.

Key indicators of hearing loss include:

  • Frequently asking people to repeat things
  • Continually turning up the volume on electronics
  • Tinnitus, or ringing in the ears
  • Difficulty with hearing and understanding conversations in busy areas
  • Noticing that common environmental noises sound distant or quieter

“Unfortunately, the tones people lose include women’s and children’s voices, so it’s hard to hear your grandchildren or wife talking,” Johnson said.

Damage is preventable. Hearing protection devices reduce the force of the sound waves reaching the inner ear. The best HPD is one that fits well and is comfortable enough to wear consistently in high-noise environments.

There are three main types of HPD:

  • Formable ear plugs made of soft foam that must be rolled down to be inserted and then expand to block the ear canal
  • Push-in ear plugs
  • Earmuff-style devices

To learn more about hearing loss among farmers, listen to this podcast or find safety resources online.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Sanders, Scott introduce bill to push federal minimum wage to $17 an hour by 2028
2 Brennan Armstrong is at NC State, reunited with Robert Anae, and he couldn’t be happier
3 Rename it Mega Billions? Mega Millions lottery jackpot soars to more than $1B
4 All eyes on Tallahassee: Is Florida State about to begin the breakup of the ACC?
5 For Mike Hollins, returning to football is about more than just playing football 

Latest News

congress money
Business, Politics, U.S. News

Sanders, Scott introduce bill to push federal minimum wage to $17 an hour by 2028

Chris Graham
First Lady Suzanne S Youngkin
Education, Virginia

Virginia Space Flight Academy selected for Spirit of Virginia award

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Space Flight Academy was selected for the Spirit of Virginia Award from Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin.

prison jail
Public Safety, Virginia

MS-13 gang member sentenced for role in Richmond gang member’s murder

Crystal Graham

A man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison for conspiring to participate in a murder in connection with his participation in the MS-13 gang.

fentrell cypress
Sports

Virginia D is going to miss AJ, Fentrell Cypress: Cypress impresses FSU coach Mike Norvell

Chris Graham
douglass walsh
Sports

UVA’s Douglass, Walsh help Team USA to gold to close out World Aquatic Championships

Chris Graham
waynesboro
Columns, Politics

We’ve got to be better than this, Waynesboro

Chris Graham
nuclear war
Columns, Politics

A conversation with a congressman that left me scared to death

John Miksad

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy