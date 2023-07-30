Farmers faced with sound exposure deal with ringing ears, hearing loss

Most farmers deal with some degree of hearing loss and should protect their ears when using loud equipment, according to a Virginia farmer who is also a nurse practitioner.

Amy Johnson, of Bedford County, said hearing loss is related to both the intensity of sounds and length of exposure. Commonly used equipment like grain dryers and chainsaws reach unsafe decibels.

Damage to inner-ear hair cells, called cilia, often is caused by exposure to excessively loud sounds, and cannot be medically corrected. This type of hearing loss usually results from repeated exposure to loud sounds over an extended time, like when using a tractor or riding a mower without ear protection.

Prolonged loud sound exposure may result in a “stopped-up” feeling or ringing in the ears that eventually fades. But that’s a bad sign.

“Once the damage is done to those organs that affect hearing, you really can’t undo that,” Johnson said.

Tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, may become constant.

“The effects of living with chronic tinnitus can range from annoying to completely debilitating,” wrote Jackie DiFrancesco for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hearing loss is usually gradual and may go unnoticed for several years, according to AgriSafe, a collective formed by rural nurses to improve the health and safety of farmers. It affects not only older adults, but also young adults and teens.

Key indicators of hearing loss include:

Frequently asking people to repeat things

Continually turning up the volume on electronics

Tinnitus, or ringing in the ears

Difficulty with hearing and understanding conversations in busy areas

Noticing that common environmental noises sound distant or quieter

“Unfortunately, the tones people lose include women’s and children’s voices, so it’s hard to hear your grandchildren or wife talking,” Johnson said.

Damage is preventable. Hearing protection devices reduce the force of the sound waves reaching the inner ear. The best HPD is one that fits well and is comfortable enough to wear consistently in high-noise environments.

There are three main types of HPD:

Formable ear plugs made of soft foam that must be rolled down to be inserted and then expand to block the ear canal

Push-in ear plugs

Earmuff-style devices

To learn more about hearing loss among farmers, listen to this podcast or find safety resources online.