Home Farm expansion in Russell County possible thanks to $70K state grant, local matching funds
Virginia

Farm expansion in Russell County possible thanks to $70K state grant, local matching funds

Crystal Graham
Published date:
goats outside
(© Dimitar Marinov – stock.adobe.com)

The relocation and expansion of a farm in Russell County will result in a nearly $1 million investment that will create 12 new jobs.

Bates Family Farm will relocate its manufacturing facility to a 40,000 square foot building owned by Russell County to meet the growing consumer demand for its skincare products. The space should allow for the development of new products, additional production capacity and warehouse space.

Bates Family Farm will also construct a new creamery to produce food products, bottled goat milk and artisan cheeses, for wholesale and retail distribution.

The farm is committed to purchasing 100 percent of all expected agricultural products from Virginia, an increase of more than $2 million over the next three years as a result of this expansion.

“I am pleased to see this AFID award assist in the relocation and expansion of Bates Family Farm, a Virginia home-grown, agricultural business, founded by one of our country’s veterans,” said Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “This project increases economic development activity in Russell County, provides new jobs in a rural area, and demonstrates our support of the Commonwealth’s dairy industry and to Virginia’s entire agricultural community.”

Shannon and Joseph Bates established Bates Family Farm in Russell County in 2013. The company produces a full line of goat milk-based skincare products to include soap, lotion, lip balm and body cream, that are sold in more than 1,000 retail stores and specialty shops across the U.S.

“This AFID grant award and the support we have received from Russell County are critical factors in our decision to move forward with this project. We are honored to grow our business in the county we call home and be part of Virginia’s agricultural community,” said Bates Family Farm CEO Joseph Bates.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with Russell County and the Russell County Industrial Development Authority to secure the project for the Commonwealth.

Youngkin approved a $70,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which Russell County will match with local funds.

“Russell County is committed to continuing to focus on agribusiness as a growing and vital part of our local economy. This project will not only create jobs and investment in the county, but also grow the business’ contributions to local tax revenues,” said Russell County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Ernie McFaddin.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

