Virginia

Farm Credit of the Virginias accepting applications for Charitable Contributions Fund

Crystal Graham
Published date:

farm credit of virginiasFarm Credit of the Virginias, a lending cooperative serving Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland, are now accepting applications for the second cycle of grant opportunities through their Charitable Contributions Fund.

The cooperative supports organizations that preserve and promote farmers and families in its rural communities. The program allows the association to meet their mission to serve the agriculture industry by investing in the growth of agricultural programming.

“We look forward to continuing our long-standing commitment to supporting agriculture and our rural communities through this second funding cycle of the Farm Credit of the Virginias Charitable Contributions Fund,” said Brad Cornelius, CEO. “This year, we look forward to providing support to even more organizations and projects in our footprint that allow us to meet this mission. It has been exciting to learn about the broad and lasting impact of last year’s grants in our rural communities, and we’re thrilled to see what more we can accomplish through the continuation of this grant program.”

Grants will be awarded for up to $10,000 in funding.

Funding will be considered for charitable projects that are either located in their 96-county territory or that serve communities where Farm Credit of the Virginias conducts business.

Grants will only be awarded to non-profit groups and organizations, and will not be awarded to individuals or private farms.

Grant applications for the current funding cycle will be accepted through June 30. Grants will be awarded in August 2023.

Applications and additional program details can be found here.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

