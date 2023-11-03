Countries
Farina Film Fest fundraiser offered on Sunday for Virginia filmmaker diagnosed with ALS

Crystal Graham
Chris Farina
Chris Farina, image courtesy gofundme

A film festival will be held on Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville to raise $50,000 to assist a local filmmaker and his family with medical care and college expenses.

Filmmaker Chris Farina was diagnosed last year with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. After feeling weak and short of breath for months, Farina was admitted to UVA Medical Center in 2022 for a two-month stay where he was diagnosed with respiratory-onset ALS. Farina is now on a ventilator and requires full-time medical assistance.

Farina is an award-winning documentary filmmaker who tells the stories of individuals whose profound contributions to their community have often gone unnoticed, expanding the audience’s notion of what it means to be human.

To celebrate Chris’ substantial body of work, the Farina Film Fest will present clips from each of Chris’ eight film projects. Speakers connected to each film will introduce the film excerpts.

Farina Film Fest screenings

  • Route 40 (introduced by film co-director Reid Oechslin)
  • West Main Street (introduced by project advocate Coy Barefoot)
  • World Peace and Other 4th-Grade Achievements (introduced by film subject John Hunter)
  • Remembering Normandy (introduced by project advocate John Levis)
  • Kluge-Ruhe short films (introduced by project advocate Margo Smith)
    • Stars over the Sea
    • Ricardo Idagi: Making Spirit Visible
    • Coloring the Landscape
  • Holistic Life Foundation: Breathing Love Into A Community (introduced by film subjects Andres Gonzalez, Ali Smit and Atman Smith)
  • Seats At The Table (introduced by film subject Andrew D. Kaufman)
  • A Bridge to Life: The Bridge Ministry (introduced by film subjects William Washington and Jay James)

Admission to the film festival is pay what you will, and donations to the Farina family are requested.

If you are unable to attend the Farina Film Fest, donations are also possible through the Farina GoFundMe page.

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net

