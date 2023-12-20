Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home EMILY’s List endorses Abigail Spanberger in 2025 Democratic governor race
Politics, Virginia

EMILY’s List endorses Abigail Spanberger in 2025 Democratic governor race

Chris Graham
Published date:
abigail spanberger
Photo: Abigail Spanberger campaign/Facebook

EMILY’s List has endorsed Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger’s bid for the 2025 Virginia Democratic Party nomination.

“Virginians are pushing back against extremist Republicans who want to roll back their rights, and Rep. Abigail Spanberger is ready to fight for our freedoms and forge a new path forward as Virginia’s first woman governor,” the organization said in a statement in a news release issued on Wednesday announcing the endorsment.

“Virginians spoke loud and clear in November: they want reproductive health care protected in their state, and Abigail Spanberger is the best candidate to get that done. EMILYs List is proud to stand with Abigail Spanberger once again.”

EMILY’s list, founded in 1985, has raised more than $850 million to help elect Democratic pro-choice women – with the results being 175 women elected to the U.S. House, 26 to the U.S. Senate, 20 women governors, and more than 1,500 women to state and local office.

Visit www.emilyslist.org for more information.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro: Homeless advocate to spend 24 hours outside for challenge to raise awareness
2 Not so random numbers: Mile markers on Virginia’s interstates are emergency aids for location
3 Back to the drawing board: Virginia boat raced by #23 Memphis, 77-54
4 Virginia great Anthony Poindexter bypassed again for DC job at Penn State
5 AAA: Virginians are hitting the road, skies, water this holiday travel season

Latest News

glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin ‘Unleashing Opportunity’ budget cuts taxes on wealthy, increases sales tax

Chris Graham
Mountain Valley Pipeline
Climate, U.S. & World

‘Methane gas is just another dirty fossil fuel’: FERC extends MVP construction deadline

Rebecca Barnabi

FERC announced its decision Tuesday to extend the deadline for construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline Southgate. 

fire truck jacket helmet
Politics, U.S. & World

Lawmakers push DoD on implementing policy of federal firefighters trading shifts

Rebecca Barnabi

The Federal Firefighter Flexibility and Fairness Act was signed into law by the president two years ago as part of the 2022 NDAA.

acc football
Football, Sports

Cry me a river: Florida State’s complaints about the ACC are getting old

Chris Graham
Arts & Media, Virginia

National Park Service announces new superintendent for Fort Monroe National Monument

Rebecca Barnabi
danny rocco vmi
Football, Sports

VMI Football: Rocco, coming off five-win campaign, signs 18 in Class of 2024

Chris Graham
police crime scene
Cops & Courts, Local

Virginia State Police charges Clifton Forge man in attack of police officer

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status