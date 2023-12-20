EMILY’s List endorses Abigail Spanberger in 2025 Democratic governor race

EMILY’s List has endorsed Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger’s bid for the 2025 Virginia Democratic Party nomination.

“Virginians are pushing back against extremist Republicans who want to roll back their rights, and Rep. Abigail Spanberger is ready to fight for our freedoms and forge a new path forward as Virginia’s first woman governor,” the organization said in a statement in a news release issued on Wednesday announcing the endorsment.

“Virginians spoke loud and clear in November: they want reproductive health care protected in their state, and Abigail Spanberger is the best candidate to get that done. EMILYs List is proud to stand with Abigail Spanberger once again.”

EMILY’s list, founded in 1985, has raised more than $850 million to help elect Democratic pro-choice women – with the results being 175 women elected to the U.S. House, 26 to the U.S. Senate, 20 women governors, and more than 1,500 women to state and local office.

Visit www.emilyslist.org for more information.