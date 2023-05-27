Early uprising pushes Rumble Ponies past Flying Squirrels, 7-2

The Richmond Flying Squirrels could not respond after a three-run third inning in a 7-2 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Friday night at Miradbito Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (21-21), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, notched five hits in the loss and were held to two total baserunners from the fourth inning through the end of the game.

Binghamton (20-22), the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning off a two-RBI triple by Jose Peroza to take a 2-0 lead.

After a leadoff walk and a single to place runners at the corners in the second, Carter Williams lifted a sacrifice fly to right field and closed the score to 2-1.

Brady Whalen tied the game, 2-2, in the third inning with a sacrifice fly to score Vaun Brown from third base.

Richmond starter Nick Zwack allowed back-to-back hits with one out in the third inning to put runners at first and second base. Luke Ritter blasted a three-run homer and stormed the Rumble Ponies to a 5-2 advantage.

The Rumble Ponies upped the advantage to 7-2 in the seventh inning when Rowdey Jordan lined an RBI single up the middle and Brandon McIlwain drove in a run with a base hit.

The Binghamton pitching staff retired 11 consecutive batters to end the ballgame and totaled nine strikeouts.

Reliever Juan Sanchez set down all eight batters faced over a season-high 2.2 innings and racked up a season-high four strikeouts. Randy Rodriguez worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning with a popout and two strikeouts.

Binghamton starter Luis Moreno worked a quality start, allowing two runs over six innings, five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels will face the Rumble Ponies Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:07 p.m. from Mirabito Stadium. Right-hander Mason Black (0-3, 4.60) will take the mound for Richmond opposed by Binghamton right-hander Dominic Hamel (1-2, 4.24).