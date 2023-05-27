Countries
newsearly uprising pushes rumble ponies past flying squirrels 7 2
Sports

Early uprising pushes Rumble Ponies past Flying Squirrels, 7-2

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball richmond flying squirrels
(© chones – stock.adobe.com)

The Richmond Flying Squirrels could not respond after a three-run third inning in a 7-2 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Friday night at Miradbito Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (21-21), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, notched five hits in the loss and were held to two total baserunners from the fourth inning through the end of the game.

Binghamton (20-22), the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning off a two-RBI triple by Jose Peroza to take a 2-0 lead.

After a leadoff walk and a single to place runners at the corners in the second, Carter Williams lifted a sacrifice fly to right field and closed the score to 2-1.

Brady Whalen tied the game, 2-2, in the third inning with a sacrifice fly to score Vaun Brown from third base.

Richmond starter Nick Zwack allowed back-to-back hits with one out in the third inning to put runners at first and second base. Luke Ritter blasted a three-run homer and stormed the Rumble Ponies to a 5-2 advantage.

The Rumble Ponies upped the advantage to 7-2 in the seventh inning when Rowdey Jordan lined an RBI single up the middle and Brandon McIlwain drove in a run with a base hit.

The Binghamton pitching staff retired 11 consecutive batters to end the ballgame and totaled nine strikeouts.

Reliever Juan Sanchez set down all eight batters faced over a season-high 2.2 innings and racked up a season-high four strikeouts. Randy Rodriguez worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning with a popout and two strikeouts.

Binghamton starter Luis Moreno worked a quality start, allowing two runs over six innings, five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels will face the Rumble Ponies Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:07 p.m. from Mirabito Stadium. Right-hander Mason Black (0-3, 4.60) will take the mound for Richmond opposed by Binghamton right-hander Dominic Hamel (1-2, 4.24).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

