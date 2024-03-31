Countries
Public Safety, Virginia

Drunk driver without license strikes fire engine, another vehicle on I-95 in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
033024 i95 accident richmond dui-1
Image courtesy Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a Chesterfield fire engine on Interstate 95 at 11:20 p.m. Saturday night.

The Chesterfield fire unit was on the scene of another crash on I-95 at Willis Road. The fire department had the right lane and shoulder closed, and their lights were activated.

Juan Sara Cruz, 25, was driving a 2019 GMC pickup when he changed lanes and struck the driver side of the fire engine. The pickup then overcorrected, according to police, and struck another vehicle.

Two firemen were inside the truck at the time of the accident. Both were transported to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Sara Cruz was charged with DUI, failing to move over for emergency vehicle, reckless driving, not having a valid license, and no seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation.

033024 i95 accident richmond dui-2
Image courtesy Virginia State Police

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

