Driver plows into Albemarle County police cruiser at accident scene
Cops & Courts, Local

Driver plows into Albemarle County police cruiser at accident scene

Chris Graham
Published date:
albemarle county
Photo: Albemarle County Police

A Culpeper man has been charged with reckless driving after plowing into the back of an Albemarle County Police Department cruiser at an accident scene in Crozet on Friday.

The man, whose name has not been released, was exiting Interstate 64 at the 107 exit at 6:03 p.m. when his minivan struck the rear of an officer’s patrol vehicle that was parked with its emergency equipment activated.

The impact from the crash caused the officer’s vehicle to strike the rear of the vehicle being towed, which in turn struck the wrecker.

The crash caused significant damage to all vehicles involved.

The police cruiser was on the scene of a 4:32 p.m. accident involving two vehicles on Rockfish Turnpike off the interstate exit.

That crash had closed the westbound left lane of Rockfish Gap Turnpike. ACPD patrol vehicles were stationary in the closed westbound lane with their emergency lights activated while a vehicle involved in the crash was being removed from the roadway by a wrecker.

There were no injuries in either of the crashes.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

