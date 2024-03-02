Driver plows into Albemarle County police cruiser at accident scene

A Culpeper man has been charged with reckless driving after plowing into the back of an Albemarle County Police Department cruiser at an accident scene in Crozet on Friday.

The man, whose name has not been released, was exiting Interstate 64 at the 107 exit at 6:03 p.m. when his minivan struck the rear of an officer’s patrol vehicle that was parked with its emergency equipment activated.

The impact from the crash caused the officer’s vehicle to strike the rear of the vehicle being towed, which in turn struck the wrecker.

The crash caused significant damage to all vehicles involved.

The police cruiser was on the scene of a 4:32 p.m. accident involving two vehicles on Rockfish Turnpike off the interstate exit.

That crash had closed the westbound left lane of Rockfish Gap Turnpike. ACPD patrol vehicles were stationary in the closed westbound lane with their emergency lights activated while a vehicle involved in the crash was being removed from the roadway by a wrecker.

There were no injuries in either of the crashes.