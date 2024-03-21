Driver of Jeep Wrangler dead after three-vehicle crash in Augusta County

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Highway in Augusta County on Wednesday.

The name of the driver, who died on the scene, has not been released.

Virginia State Police report that at 2:20 p.m., the Wrangler was heading south on Route 42 when it crossed the center line and struck a dump truck traveling in the northbound lane.

The Wrangler then struck a ditch and caught fire.

A second dump truck was unable to avoid the crash scene and struck the first dump truck.

The remains of the driver have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for identification.

The driver of the dump truck that was struck by the Wrangler was taken to UVA Medical Center for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.