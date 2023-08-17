Countries
Developing: Virginia State Police investigating shooting on Interstate 64
Chris Graham
Photo: Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police are investigating a reported shooting at a vehicle on Interstate 64 at the 193 mile marker in Henrico County on Wednesday.

According to VSP, a 2007 Chevrolet Impala was traveling on I-95 southbound to the I-64 east/ Exit 75 at 7:20 p.m., and as the vehicle merged onto I-64 eastbound, the driver, a 33-year-old female from North Chesterfield, noticed an older model sedan tailgating her.

At Exit 193/ Nine Mile Road, she took the first exit and pulled to the right shoulder to allow the sedan to pass. As the tailgating vehicle was passing, it began firing at the vehicle.

The driver of the Impala was struck multiple times and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There were no passengers.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police by calling 804-609-5656 or #77 on a cellphone or email [email protected].

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

