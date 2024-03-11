Developing: Five reported dead in Bath County plane crash, including one child

Virginia State Police are reporting that five people have been confirmed dead in the crash of a twin-engine IAI Astra 1125 near Ingalls Field Airport in Bath County on Sunday.

According to the VSP report, the list of those dead in the crash includes four adults and a child.

The identities of the victims have not been made public at this time.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported on its website that the crash took place at around 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Ingalls Field, a commercial airport atop Warm Springs Mountain in Bath County, is three miles from the town of Hot Springs.

The airport is at an elevation of 3,792 feet.