Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Department of Corrections investigating death of inmate at Virginia prison 
Police, Virginia

Department of Corrections investigating death of inmate at Virginia prison 

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© Prathaan – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate that occurred at Red Onion State Prison on Thursday.

At approximately 2:37 p.m., an inmate reported to staff that his cell partner fell out of his top bunk bed.

Staff entered the cell and found the cell partner unresponsive which prompted staff to perform lifesaving efforts.

The unresponsive inmate was transported to Dickenson Community Hospital and was pronounced deceased at 3:57 p.m.

Red Onion State Prison is located in Wise County.

The incident is being investigated by the VADOC’s Special Investigations Unit.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 AFP is taking Augusta County to court to get access to March 20 closed session recording
2 UVA Basketball Recruiting Update: The latest on Kneuppel, Hodge, Cofie, Punch
3 Report: Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg set to announce retirement
4 WWE star Bray Wyatt dies of heart attack at 36; had battled COVID earlier this year
5 Charlottesville-based Virginia Diodes to invest $2.5 million to expand capacity

Latest News

government meeting
Local, Politics

Augusta County leaders give residents an extra minute to say their piece

Chris Graham
staunton
Local

An action plan to revive Uniontown: Millions needed to redevelop Black neighborhood

Rebecca Barnabi

Staunton City Council approved allowing Staunton Planning Commission to create an amendment to the city’s comprehensive plan.

Op/Eds

Barbie power at the movies: The idea, the movement, the doll, the clothes

Rebecca Barnabi

A couple months ago, I read Vogue’s interview of actress Margot Robbie and the film “Barbie,” but did not think about seeing the movie.

uva women's soccer
Sports

Women’s Soccer: #5 UVA, Michigan battle to scoreless draw

Chris Graham
soccer
Sports

Men’s Soccer: UVA opens 2023 season with 1-0 win over Iona

Chris Graham
richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Three-run eighth inning rally lifts Sea Dogs past Flying Squirrels

Chris Graham
Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

Salem walks off Fredericksburg on wild pitch, wins 2-1

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy