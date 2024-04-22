‘Dedicated his career to the safety of the citizens and visitors’: Staunton Fire Chief abruptly retires

Staunton Fire Chief R. Scott Garber has retired from his position as Fire Chief for the City of Staunton, effective April 20, 2024.

Garber has been with the City of Staunton’s Fire and Rescue Department since 1995 and has been Staunton’s fire chief since 2009. He has served many roles in the department, including firefighter, captain and deputy fire chief. He has also provided guidance at the state level for special operations of the Virginia Division 2 Regional Technical Rescue Team.

“Chief Garber has dedicated his career to the safety of the citizens and visitors of Staunton, and for that, on behalf of the entire city, I thank him,” City Manager Leslie Beauregard said.

Under Garber’s leadership, Staunton Fire and Rescue was evaluated and designated as an ISO (Insurance Services Office) Class 2 Fire Department in 2015. The rating reflects the effectiveness of a fire department’s fire suppression program. Staunton was previously an ISO 5, a significant improvement on the 1-10 scale, where 1 is the best.

Garber served as the 2022-2023 President of the Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs and the President of the Virginia Fire Chiefs Association from 2019-2020. He received the Governor’s Virginia Fire Service Award for Excellence in Virginia Fire Service Management in 2014 and Virginia Fire Service Training in 2015. In 2021, Garber received the Governor’s Virginia Fire Service Award for Virginia Career Fire Chief of the Year. He was presented with the 2020 Virginia Fire Chiefs Association Glenn A. Gaines Leadership Legacy Award and was awarded the Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs 2022 Career Fire Chief of the Year.

City of Staunton Deputy Fire Chief Jason Ball has been appointed Interim Fire Chief. Ball has been with the City of Staunton’s Fire and Rescue Department for over 25 years. The city will soon begin its recruitment efforts to fill the fire chief position on a permanent basis.

The Staunton Fire & Rescue Department operates two fire stations and handles more than 4,300 calls every year. The department provides round-the-clock fire suppression, emergency medical service and special response operations to Staunton’s 20 square miles and parts of Augusta County.

Related stories:

Garber named president of Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs – Augusta Free Press

Staunton Fire Chief Scott Garber named Virginia Fire Chief of the Year – Augusta Free Press