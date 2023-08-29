Countries
Dave Matthews Band announces fall tour with two nights in Charlottesville
Events, Local

Dave Matthews Band announces fall tour with two nights in Charlottesville

Crystal Graham
Published date:
DMB Fall Tour photo
Submitted/Photo credit: Sanjay Suchak

The Dave Matthews Band has announced its 2023 fall U.S. Headline Tour with two nights at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

The performances on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11 will have a portion of proceeds donated to benefit the resident-led redevelopment of Charlottesville’s public housing.

This contribution is in addition to the $5 million dollars that Bama Works, Dave Matthews Band and Red Light Management have already committed to the project.

Dave Matthews Band’s ongoing partnership with The Nature Conservancy has resulted in three million trees being planted since 2020.  This year’s partnership, which will continue with the fall tour, will bring the total to four million trees.

Fans can join in this mission by adding an optional donation of $2 per ticket to plant a tree with The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign – a major forest restoration effort with the goal of planting a billion trees around the world by 2025.

Tickets go on sale on Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.

The tour

The tour will kick off Nov. 7 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga.

  • Nov. 7:  Savannah, GA
  • Nov. 8:  Greenville, SC
  • Nov. 10: Charlottesville, VA
  • Nov. 11: Charlottesville, VA
  • Nov. 13: Uncasville, CT
  • Nov. 14: Uncasville, CT
  • Nov. 17: New York, NY
  • Nov. 18:  New York, NY

After the U.S. tour, the band will travel to South Africa to play shows in Pretoria and Cape Town.

For the full tour schedule, visit http://www.davematthewsband.com

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

