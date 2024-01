A Cumberland County woman was killed in a head-on crash on Route 60 in Powhatan County on Sunday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2016 Toyota Tacoma driven by Stephen M. Clark, 33, of Powhatan County, and a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Jordan T. Rice, 32, of Cumberland County, struck one another head-on at 10:50 a.m.

Rice succumbed to injury at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation.