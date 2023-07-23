Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of July 24-28

VDOT has updated its list of road work projects in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Other maintenance – Expect lane and shoulder closures in following areas, Monday through Friday:

Interstate 64, expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), expect lane closures with flaggers between Route 796 (Brooksville Road) and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bridge repairs – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Other construction – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road), at Route 740 (Zion Hill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road), between Route 640 (Turkey Sag Road) and Route 22 (Louisa Road), Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Storm drain work – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), at Route 631 (Rio Road West) in the southbound lanes, Thursday, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Friday.

Route 631 (Rio Road West), between Route 743 (Earlysville Road) and Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) in the southbound lanes, Thursday, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 Monacan Trail) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 692 (Plank Road) and U.S. 29 (Thomas Nelson Highway) in the southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Tree removal operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 107 and mile marker 129 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect left shoulder closures between overpass with Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) and overpass with U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), in the westbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 838 (Lackey Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) and Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly. Expected completion date, April 20, 2024.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 692 (Plank Road) and Route 691 (Greenwood Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 600 (Watts Passage) – Bridge repairs. Expect all lanes closed to through traffic at Route 700 (Watts Farm Road), daily. Project completion expected Nov. 20, 2023.

Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Road closed between Route 629 (Browns Gap Turnpike) and Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road). Please pay attention to message boards and use alternate routes around the work area. Expected completion date is August 22, 2023.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures, Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between the ramps to and from U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) at U.S. 522 (Germanna Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

S. 15 (James Madison Highway) at Route 762 (Brandy Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, daily, in the following areas:

S. 29 (James Monroe Highway), between the Madison County line and the Fauquier County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) and the Rappahannock County line, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

New roadway construction – Expect road closures and detours with flaggers for a new roundabout, in the following areas:

S. 522 (West Evans Street), closed between North West Street and Gardner Street. Follow detour signs around the intersection. Project completion date: August 31, 2023.

S. 522 (West Evans Street), closed between North Blue Ridge Avenue and Aspen Street, in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 615 (Rapidan Road) and Route 3 (Zachary Taylor Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Brush removal. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 663 (Sevensburg Road) and Route 647 (Revercomb Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 628 (Curling Creek Lane) – Other bridge work. Expect total road closures between Route 646 (Stillhouse Road) and the dead end, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Route 663 (Alanthus Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 685 (Fleetwood Heights Road) and Route 1022 (Brenridge Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), at Route 651 (Lees Mill Road in the southbound lanes, Wednesday, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Route 709 (Belvoir Road), between Route 750 (Harrison Road) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Debris pickup – Expect left lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 66, between mile marker 35 and mile marker 36 in the eastbound lanes, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 66, between mile marker 35 and mile marker 36 in the westbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) — Roadway improvements. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 661 (Oak Shade Road) and Route 1120 (Edgewood Drive) in the southbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect shoulder closures between Exit 23 (Delaplane/Paris) and U.S. 17 (Highway 17) in the westbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 25 and mile marker 26 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 15 (Lee Highway) – Paving operations. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 672 (Blackwell Road) and Business 29 (Lee Highway) east of Highway 17, in the southbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Expect a mobile work zone with left lane closures at U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (James Madison Highway) – Brush removal. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 699 (Merry Oaks Road) and the Warrenton Town line in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) and the Warrenton Town line, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greene County

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect alternating lane closures in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the following areas:

S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), between Route 810 (Dyke Road) and Route 623 (Swift Run Road).

S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), between Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) and Route 622 (Celt Road)

(UPDATE) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Other construction. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, noon to 6 a.m.

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) – Bridge replacement. Road will be closed between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Project completion date, December 15, 2023.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Tree removal operations – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 136 and mile marker 143 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 145 and mile marker 147, Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Super load – Expect mobile work zone with slow-moving vehicles in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 136 and mile marker 178, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road) and the Fluvanna County line, Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 695 (Hamilton Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect road closure between Route 640 (East Jack Jouett Road) and Route 636 (Valentine Mill Road). Please follow posted detours around the work area. Expected completion date, Dec. 20, 2023.

Madison County

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right lane closures between Route 677 (Estes Lane) and Route 621 (Seville Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 231 (Orange Road) – Tree trimming operations. Expect flagging operations between U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) and the Orange County line, daily in the northbound and southbound lanes, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 707 (Nethers Road) – Bridge replacement. Expect total road closure at Route 749 (Moon Road). Please follow posted detour signs around the work zone. Expected completion date August 10, 2023.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Tree trimming operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 20 (Constitution Highway) and U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) Mowing operations – Expect alternating lane closures and mobile work zones in the following areas: