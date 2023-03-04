Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Week of March 6-10

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). New roundabout. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 172 (Little Rock Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64 at mile marker 120, in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64 at mile marker 116, in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64 at mile marker 105, in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64 between Exit 107 (Crozet) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64 between Exit 118B (Charlottesville/Culpeper) and U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway), the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64 between Exit 121A (Scottsville) and Route 20 (Scottsville Road), in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64 at mile marker 109, in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64 at mile marker 119, in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64 between Exit 107 (Crozet) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64 between Exit 118B (Charlottesville/Culpeper) and U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway), in the westbound lanes.

S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) between Interstate 64 and Business 29 (Fontaine Avenue Extended), in the northbound lanes.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 1227 (Savannah Court) and Route 9896 (Henley Junior High School), in the eastbound lanes.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) at Route 708 (Red Hill Road), in the southbound lanes.

Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) at Route 727 (Blenheim Road), in the northbound lanes.

(NEW) Pipe repairs/installation – Expect lane closures in the following areas.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail) between Route 804 (Thackers Lane) and Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 751 (Brownsville Road) at U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Soil borings – Expect right and left shoulder closures, nightly, in the following areas:

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 854 (Carrsbrook Drive) and Route 1670 (Ashwood Boulevard) in the northbound lanes, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 824 (Patterson Mill Lane) and the off-ramp from Interstate 64 at Exit 107 (Crozet), 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect right and left shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 — Tree removal operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 124 and mile marker 142 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 708 (Red Hill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect a total road closure between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 631 (Rio Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Pipe repairs/installation – Expect lane closures in the following areas:

Route 658 (Mount Pony Road) at Route 661 (Blackjack Road). All eastbound and westbound lanes closed, daily, beginning 7 a.m. Monday.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) between Route 675 (Thoms Road) and Route 700 (Mount Dumpling Road) All southbound and northbound lanes closed. Drivers should follow detour signs around the work zone, beginning Wednesday at 7 a.m. to Friday at 4 a.m.

Route 1150 (Clair Manor Drive) between Route 1157 (Chateau Road) and Route 1156 (Edgehill Place), alternating lane closures with flaggers, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Updating directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures at mile marker 101 in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Virginia Avenue and Aspen Street in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 16 and mile marker 33 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 29 and mile marker 32 in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 612 (Brent Town Road) – Milling. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 639 (Cromwell Road and Route 610 (Aquia Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Tree removal operations. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between Route 640 (Haden Martin Road) and Route 635 (Cannery Lane) in the southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Greene County

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) — Road reconstruction. Both shoulders are closed between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes while crews work behind barrels. Traffic is diverted onto the newly constructed eastbound lanes while crews reconstruct the westbound lanes. Drivers should use caution through the work zone and stay alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway daily. Expected completion in summer 2023.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Tree trimming operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 625 (Goose Pond Road) and the Rockingham County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Super load – Expect lane closures with mobile work zone, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas.

Interstate 64 between mile marker 87 and mile marker 136 in the westbound lanes, Wednesday.

S. 15 (James Madison Highway) between Interstate 64 west off-ramp at Exit 136 (Gordonsville/Palmyra) and U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road), in the southbound lanes, Tuesday.

S. 250 (Three Notch Road) between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) Interstate 64 west off ramp, Exit 124 (Charlottesville/Shadwell), Wednesday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching. Expect ramp closures at Exit 159 (Goochland/Gum Spring) in the westbound lanes, Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 719 (Days Bridge Road) – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between lane and shoulder closures on northbound lane for bridge deck patching, Tuesday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1070 (Pinewood Drive) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 790 (Shorewood Drive) and Route 1070 (Pinewood Drive) cul-de-sac in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 662 (Shelby Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 614 (Locust Dale Road) – Bridge maintenance. The bridge at Route 614 (Locust Dale Road) will be closed for work crews to remove debris from the river. Drivers should watch for message boards, and seek an alternate route. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 630 (Thoroughfare Road) – Pipe replacement. Expect total lane closure between Route 631 (Leon Road) and Route 632 (Beahm Town Road), daily. Drivers should follow detour signs.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 655 (Weybum Road) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 726 (Pumphouse Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Milling – Expect alternating lane closures, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas: