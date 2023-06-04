Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for week of June 5-9

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 122 and mile marker 124, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday and Monday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 125 and mile marker 127, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road), between Route 1481 (Pen Park Lane) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Tree removal operations – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 107 and mile marker 114 in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 107 and mile marker 114, in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64, Exit Ramp 107 (Crozet) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64, Exit Ramp 114 (Ivy) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64, Exit Ramp 118A (Lynchburg) and 118 B (Charlottesville/Culpeper) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64, Exit Ramp 120 (5 th Street/Charlottesville) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64, Exit Ramp 121A (Scottsville) and Exit Ramp 121B (Charlottesville) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64, Exit Ramp 124 (Charlottesville/Shadwell) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64, Exit Ramp 129 (Keswick/Boyd Tavern) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Brush removal – Expect alternating lane closures, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 107 and mile marker 121, in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64, between overpass with Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) and overpass with U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), in the westbound lanes.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect traffic delays in the following areas:

Interstate 64, expect a rolling roadblock between mile marker 108 and mile marker 112, in the eastbound lanes, Sunday, 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road), expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and Route 640 (Turkey Sag Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Soil borings – Expect lane closures in the following areas:

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between Route 1411 (Inglewood Drive) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive and Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Bridge maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures, nightly, between marker 109 and mile marker 111 in the eastbound lanes and westbound lanes, nightly, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures, in the westbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 729 (North Milton Road) – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 732 (Milton Road) and U.S. 250 (Richmond Road), in the northbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect mobile right and left shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Line painting. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 692 (Plank Road) and the Nelson County line in the southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 600 (Watts Passage) – Bridge repairs. Expect all lanes closed to through traffic at Route 700 (Watts Farm Road), daily. Project completion expected Nov. 20, 2023.

City of Charlottesville

(NEW) Soil borings – Expect lane closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Emmet Street), between Route 3416 (Angus Road) and Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 250 (250 Bypass), between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and the ramp from U.S. 29 (Emmet Street), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 3439 (Hydraulic Road), between Route 3431 (Brandywine Drive) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) New roadway construction – Expect road closures and detours with flaggers for a new roundabout, in the following areas:

S. 522 (West Evans Street), closed at North Blue Ridge Avenue. Follow detour signs around the intersection. Project completion date: August 31, 2023.

S. 522 (West Evans Street), closed between North Blue Ridge Avenue and Aspen Street, in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road) – Soil borings. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 799 (Keyser Road) and U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) in the westbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 50 (John S Mosby Highway), between Route 713 (Atoka Road) and Route 611 (Saint Louis Road), in the eastbound lanes.

S. 50 (John S Mosby Highway), between Aspen Hill Lane and Route 611 (Saint Louis Road), in the westbound lanes.

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas.

Route 609 (Courthouse Road), between Route 806 (Elk Run Road) and Route 612 (Brent Town Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 709 (Belvoir Road), between Route 750 (Harrison Road) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations. Expect shoulder closures between mile marker 30 and mile marker 35, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating and right lane closures between mile marker 32 and mile marker 29 in the westbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. During right lane closures, exit 31 (The Plains/Old Tavern) will be closed.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 26 and mile marker 28 in the eastbound lanes, Muesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Mowing operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 15 and mile marker 23 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Driveway pipe installation. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Global Way and Route 853 (Station Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(NEW) Route 661 (Botha Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect road closure between Route 660 (Saint Paul’s Road) and Route 663 (Covington’s Corner Road). Project completion date: July 14, 2023.

Fluvanna County

Route 603 (Tabscott Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect the roadway to be closed between Route 601 (Venable Road) and Route 646 (Duval Road) for the duration of the project. Expected completion date, June 15, 2023.

Greene County

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) / U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) Intersection Improvements – Expect milling, paving, striping, median separator, and grassing on U.S. 29 and U.S. 33 between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 680 (Pinewood Court) in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Please use extra caution through the work zone, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and nightly on U.S. 29.

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) – Bridge replacement. Road will be closed between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Project completion date, December 15, 2023.

Louisa County

Tree removal operations – Expect lane and shoulder closures, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64 at Exit 136 (Gordonsville/Palmyra), in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Interstate 64 at Exit 143 (Louisa/Ferncliff), in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Shoulder repairs – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 131 and mile marker 137, in the eastbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 22 (Mineral Avenue), between Route 208 (East First Street) and U.S.33 (Jefferson Highway), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Line painting – Expect mobile alternating lane closures, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., in the following areas:

S. 250 (Three Notch Road) between Route 607 (Bybee Road) and Route 696 (Mallory Road) in the eastbound lanes.

S. 250 (Richmond Road) between Route 708 (Blue Ridge Drive) and Route 795 (Zion Park Road) in the eastbound lanes.

Route 625 (Chalklevel Road) between Route 22 (Davis Highway) and Route 624 (Mount Pleasant Church Road) in the northbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between Hound Dog Boulevard and Red Hill Trail, in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 623 (Chopping Road), between Route 22 (Davis Highway) and Route 624 (Mount Pleasant Church Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Route 625 (Chalklevel Road) — Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 22 (Davis Highway) and Route 624 (Mount Pleasant Church Road), in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.