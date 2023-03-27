Countries
newscrozets water supply to get filter to enhance drinking water through grant
Local

Crozet’s water supply to get filter to enhance drinking water through grant

Crystal Graham
Published date:
tap water
(© Brian Jackson – stock.abobe.com)

The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority has been awarded a $3.17 million grant by the Virginia Department of Health to improve the utility’s ability to remove emerging contaminants from our drinking water.

Funding for this grant was provided by the Federal “Bipartisan Infrastructure Law” and will be used to construct an additional Granular Activated Carbon filter at the Crozet Water Treatment Plant.

The GAC filter will remove most per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, as well as other contaminants, which may enter the Beaver Creek Reservoir, Crozet’s water supply.

Construction of the new filter is scheduled to begin in 2025 with completion in 2026.

“We are very pleased to receive funding for another GAC filter to enhance our drinking water treatment system,” said Bill Mawyer, Executive Director of the RWSA. “This leading-edge technology helps us to remove many known and emerging contaminants as we produce over 600,000 gallons of high-quality drinking water each day for the Crozet community.”

For more information, visit www.rivanna.org

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

