Crips gang member ‘Prince Hauncho’ gets 24 years in prison for meth ring in Hampton Roads

A Los Angeles man was sentenced Tuesday to 24 years in prison for his leading role in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy.

According to court documents, from fall 2018 through September 2019, Kevin Day, known as “Prince Hauncho,” 34, was at the top of a multi-state, multi-kilogram methamphetamine conspiracy involving a distribution organization that moved more than 11 kilograms of dangerous and highly addictive controlled substances from Crips gang sources in California to the Hampton Roads area, where it was distributed to local dealers and users.

Day, a California-based Grape Street Crips gang member, led the California side of the conspiracy in which he shipped high-purity methamphetamine through the U.S. mail.

With the help of a postal service worker, Laquisha McFrazier, he recruited his co-conspirators who used couriers to smuggle fentanyl into Hampton Roads on commercial air flights.

In attempts to conceal their drug proceeds, members of the conspiracy laundered thousands of dollars by electronically transferring money between themselves.

McFrazier pleaded guilty to her role in the conspiracy and was sentenced to 98 months in prison.

Another co-conspirator, Xavier Howell, was convicted in July 2021 by a federal jury and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

