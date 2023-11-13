Crews fighting Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County: Burning on 15 acres, 0 percent contained

Forty firefighters and support staff are working to get control of the Matts Creek Fire, which is burning on 15 acres south of the James River in Bedford County within the James River Face Wilderness on the Jefferson National Forest.

The location is five miles southeast of Glasgow and five miles northwest of Big Island.

The fire was reported on Sunday, according to a news release from the USDA Forest Service, and as of 2:51 p.m. Monday was 0 percent contained.

The following areas are temporarily closed to allow for public and fire fighter safety:

Appalachian Trail (FT #1) from James River Foot Bridge to Petite’s Gap Road (FR #35)

James River Foot Bridge Parking Lot

Matts Creek Trail (FT #4/Old A.T.)

For fire updates: www.inciweb.wildfire.gov/vavaf-matts-creek-fire.