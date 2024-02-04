Countries
Constance Birch: Lots of questions about the Waynesboro Northrop Grumman project

waynesboro
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

Northrop Grumman wants to build in Waynesboro. Northrop Grumman, purveyor of white phosphorus, bomb dropping airplanes, and genocide.

You probably did not hear about it as its passage and approval through the Waynesboro City Council was quiet, not advertised. It is not known if there was even an environmental impact study.

Its location is hidden behind Target and PetSmart stores in the Waynesboro Town Center, just south of I-64. The area bulldozed is huge. Trucks were delivering cement on the day Gov. Glenn Youngkin came for a groundbreaking on Friday

Three hundred jobs are reported to be possible. But will they be filled by Waynesboro residents? Do you have a degree in engineering or technology or experience in development of military people killers and testing of same? Do you want to make a living creating weapons of killing people?

Northrop Grumman has a history of water pollution in other communities where it has plants. For years, DuPont provided good jobs while it polluted the South River, which is still recovering. We now have recreational use of the South River on and near it. Do we want to repeat water pollution?

Letter from Constance W. Birch/Staunton

