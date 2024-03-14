McClellan says no to House Republicans denouncing Biden immigration policies

On Tuesday, the U.S. House voted on House Resolution 1065, which denounces the Biden Administration’s immigration policies.

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who represents Virginia’s District 4, voted against the resolution.

“House Republicans continue their desperate attempts to politicize the crisis at the southern border for their own gain. Today’s resolution denouncing the Biden-Harris Administration’s immigration policies is performative and does nothing to provide solutions to improve our nation’s broken immigration system,” she said.

McClellan said House Republicans “killed a comprehensive immigration and border security bill at the behest of former President Donald Trump, who wants to leverage the issue for his own endeavors. The Republican Conference is more interested in scoring cheap political points than meaningfully engaging on the issue. This resolution is nothing more than a partisan attack on the Biden-Harris Administration, which worked to negotiate a bipartisan immigration plan for months, and fails to address the ongoing situation.”

House Democrats, according to McClellan, “stand ready and willing to develop bipartisan solutions to the issues facing the American people and our nation. I encourage House Republicans to abandon the partisan rhetoric and posturing and return to the table in good faith.”