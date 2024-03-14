Countries
Politics, US & World

McClellan says no to House Republicans denouncing Biden immigration policies

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© James Steidl – stock.adobe.com)

On Tuesday, the U.S. House voted on House Resolution 1065, which denounces the Biden Administration’s immigration policies.

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who represents Virginia’s District 4, voted against the resolution.

“House Republicans continue their desperate attempts to politicize the crisis at the southern border for their own gain. Today’s resolution denouncing the Biden-Harris Administration’s immigration policies is performative and does nothing to provide solutions to improve our nation’s broken immigration system,” she said.

McClellan said House Republicans “killed a comprehensive immigration and border security bill at the behest of former President Donald Trump, who wants to leverage the issue for his own endeavors. The Republican Conference is more interested in scoring cheap political points than meaningfully engaging on the issue. This resolution is nothing more than a partisan attack on the Biden-Harris Administration, which worked to negotiate a bipartisan immigration plan for months, and fails to address the ongoing situation.”

House Democrats, according to McClellan, “stand ready and willing to develop bipartisan solutions to the issues facing the American people and our nation. I encourage House Republicans to abandon the partisan rhetoric and posturing and return to the table in good faith.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

