Commonwealth needs more than 15,000 to serve as Officers of Election in fall voting season

Election Day is November 7, 2023.

Early voting starts Friday, September 22.

All 140 seats in the Virginia General Assembly as well as local offices will be on the ballot this November.

National Poll Worker Recruitment Day is Wednesday, August 23. Virginians are encouraged to sign up and serve as Officers of Election to ensure accurate and secure elections. The day, designated by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, provides an opportunity to highlight the important work of officers of election inside polling places.

“We are grateful to Virginia’s Officers of Election who staff polling places, check-in voters and ensure accurate and secure elections in the Commonwealth,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “But as some of our most reliable, long-serving officers are retiring, we need new officers to sustain our efforts. We are asking every eligible voter in Virginia to consider serving their community in this way.”

Thousands of Virginians participate each year in the election process not just by casting ballots but by working in local polling places. All polling locations and early voting locations need Officers of Election for every day they are open, which means more than 15,000 are needed to staff Virginia’s voting locations. Virginia law requires employers to allow any individual who serves as an Officer of Election to take leave on Election Day without using vacation time or being subjected to disciplinary action. Officers of Election are compensated for their services.

Information and application services are available online for individuals interested in serving as Officers of Election.