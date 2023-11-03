Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home UVA Health Surgical Care Riverside on Newsweek Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers list
Health, Local

UVA Health Surgical Care Riverside on Newsweek Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers list

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Gorodenkoff – stock.adobe.com)

Newsweek has named UVA Health Surgical Care Riverside on its list of “America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2024” based on patient outcomes and recommendations from healthcare professionals.

The 17,000-square-foot surgery center on U.S. 29 in northern Albemarle County serves patients who typically return home the same day. The center features four state-of-the-art operating suites and a procedure room.

UVA Health Surgical Care Riverside is ranked eighth in Newsweek’s South region, which includes Virginia, West Virginia, Alabama, Kentucky and Oklahoma.

“Our 10-year strategic plan emphasizes both access to care and quality care,” Dr. K. Craig Kent, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president of health affairs for the University of Virginia, said. “Our team at UVA Health Surgical Care Riverside exemplifies both of those pillars, and it’s rewarding to see their dedication recognized with this honor from Newsweek.”

Newsweek’s rankings include a national survey of medical professionals that asked for recommendations of notable ambulatory surgery centers in their state and to rate those recommended centers on four measures:

  • quality of surgical care
  • quality of follow-up care
  • managing the COVID-19 pandemic (such as safety and hygiene measures)
  • management of waiting time

Newsweek also based its rankings on quality and patient outcomes data for more than 5,000 ambulatory surgery centers nationwide provided by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

“Our team at UVA Health Surgical Care Riverside is committed to providing high-quality care for our patients,” Joseph Hulsebusch, director of outpatient surgery sites for UVA Health, said. “It’s wonderful to see them recognized for a second consecutive year as one of America’s best outpatient surgery centers.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Who is behind the fake Page Hearn for Augusta County School Board Facebook page?
2 Augusta County School Board sidesteps generated controversy over chair’s forum comment
3 Martin seeks special prosecutor in Augusta County supervisors criminal investigation
4 Substitute teacher arrested for kicking Augusta County elementary school student
5 Former Marine, Virginia Proud Boys member who used ‘big stick’ in breach of Capitol sentenced

Latest News

bob good
Govt & Politics, U.S. & World

Bob Good appears to have a Republican primary challenger gearing up for 2024

Chris Graham
facebook
Govt & Politics, Local

Who is behind the fake Page Hearn for Augusta County School Board Facebook page?

Chris Graham

An obscure Facebook page purporting to be that of Augusta County School Board candidate Page Hearn, and obviously is not, from even a cursory look at the content, has the attention of, if few others, certainly Hearn.

Patti Hartigan and Leslie M. Scott-Jones
Arts & Culture, Local

Author Patti Hartigan to share her biography of August Wilson at New Dominion Bookshop

Crystal Graham

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author Patti Hartigan on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Arts & Culture, Local

Farina Film Fest fundraiser offered on Sunday for Virginia filmmaker diagnosed with ALS

Crystal Graham
worship bridgewater college
Arts & Culture, Local

Bridgewater College’s Oratorio Choir to perform Christopher Tin’s ‘The Lost Birds’

Crystal Graham
mom putting baby in carseat of vehicle
Economy, Virginia

Free assistance available to Virginians to navigate Insurance Marketplace

Crystal Graham
Dr. Jean Runyon
Local, Schools

Piedmont Virginia Community College installs sixth president, Dr. Jean Runyon

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy