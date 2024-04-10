Comedian Pete Davidson brings ‘Prehab Tour’ to Paramount Theater in Charlottesville

The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville presents the Pete Davidson: Prehab Tour on June 27 at 7 p.m. Davidson is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer and producer.

In 2023, Davidson starred in Peacock’s Bupkis, a semi-autobiographical comedy series he also co-created, co-wrote and executive produced. He will begin production on season two later this year.

Davidson was a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live from 2014-2022, where his “Weekend Update” features and original music videos garnered millions of views. He recently returned to Studio 8H to host the 49th season premiere of SNL.

In 2020, Davidson released the stand-up special Pete Davidson: Alive From New York. On Jan. 9, 2024, he released his new Netflix Standup Special Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli and is currently performing brand new material with the “Pete Davidson Prehab Tour.”

Davidson co-wrote, executive produced and starred in the film The King of Staten Island. Additional film work includes Dumb Money, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Trainwreck, Big Time Adolescence, Set It Up, Meet Cute and Bodies Bodies Bodies. Upcoming projects include The Home, Wizards! and I Slept with Joey Ramone.

The event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space.

Tickets are on sale to the general public on Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. Prices for tickets range from $54.75 to $99.75 each.

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or in person at the box office. Tickets may also be purchased by phone at (434) 979-1333.