Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Mary Washington offers tuition assistance for Pell-eligible Virginia students
Schools, Virginia

Mary Washington offers tuition assistance for Pell-eligible Virginia students

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Photo by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

The University of Mary Washington now offers a tuition promise for Pell-eligible Virginia students, closing any gap in tuition funding for in-state students who qualify for Federal Pell Grants.

Students who qualify for the program at UMW through Pell-eligibility as determined by completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) will receive direct financial assistance toward their undergraduate degree in the form of full tuition funding and are eligible for immediate, responsive assistance for short-term emergencies too, thanks to additional grant support, from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV).

The initiative allows more students access to a high-quality, affordable college experience, at a public liberal arts and sciences college with a mission of student success, from expert in-class instruction with faculty and industry experts (no teaching assistants) through experiences beyond the classroom, including study abroad, internships and undergraduate research.

“UMW has long been committed to student success from entry to completion and even life and career after graduation,” said UMW Provost Tim O’Donnell. “This grant energizes these efforts because it provides both the financial and human resources to help students stay on track to realizing their goals.”

UMW’s Tuition Promise starts for Pell-eligible Virginia students in the 2024-25 academic year. Pell-eligibility is determined when students and their families complete the FAFSA, and UMW encourages families with an annual gross income (AGI) of $100,000 or less to start the application for both UMW and the FAFSA, when it opens in December. Students who are determined to be eligible may be assisted by UMW with help on any remaining need for full-tuition.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Rockbridge County missing person case still in limbo more than a year after disappearance
2 Monticello High School grad charged in murder of Albemarle County real estate investor
3 Virginia zoo may not survive after 89 living, 28 deceased animals seized in investigation
4 Virginia coach Tony Bennett likes Cavaliers’ defense, reveals his next career move
5 Virginia Basketball Notebook: Checking in on Shedrick, Traudt, Caffaro

Latest News

Local, Schools

KCMS 6th graders enjoy a night of stargazing with UVA’s Department of Astronomy

Rebecca Barnabi
measuring sound in hallway of music event
Arts & Media, Local

Noise ordinance amendment on the table to address growth of music venues in Waynesboro

Crystal Graham

In recent years, Waynesboro has become the home to a lively music scene forcing City Council to take a look at how it enforces noise violations at commercial venues.

Arts & Media, Local

Amazon Fulfillment Center in Fishersville donates $10K to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Rebecca Barnabi

Amazon’s Fishersville Fulfillment Center donated $10,000 to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank on Monday to celebrate the holiday season.

judge banging gavel in courtroom
Cops & Courts, Local

Waynesboro City Council introduces ordinance to dissolve Valley ASAP program

Crystal Graham
Politics, Virginia

Richmond: Virginia lawmakers push USPS for improved transparency of mail delivery issues

Rebecca Barnabi
mobile app
Virginia

‘With the future in mind’: Revamped VDOT website prioritizes user experience

Rebecca Barnabi
uva-football
Football, Sports

Virginia Football Transfer Portal Update: News on Tyler Neville coming, Dave Herard going

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy