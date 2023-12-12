Mary Washington offers tuition assistance for Pell-eligible Virginia students

The University of Mary Washington now offers a tuition promise for Pell-eligible Virginia students, closing any gap in tuition funding for in-state students who qualify for Federal Pell Grants.

Students who qualify for the program at UMW through Pell-eligibility as determined by completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) will receive direct financial assistance toward their undergraduate degree in the form of full tuition funding and are eligible for immediate, responsive assistance for short-term emergencies too, thanks to additional grant support, from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV).

The initiative allows more students access to a high-quality, affordable college experience, at a public liberal arts and sciences college with a mission of student success, from expert in-class instruction with faculty and industry experts (no teaching assistants) through experiences beyond the classroom, including study abroad, internships and undergraduate research.

“UMW has long been committed to student success from entry to completion and even life and career after graduation,” said UMW Provost Tim O’Donnell. “This grant energizes these efforts because it provides both the financial and human resources to help students stay on track to realizing their goals.”

UMW’s Tuition Promise starts for Pell-eligible Virginia students in the 2024-25 academic year. Pell-eligibility is determined when students and their families complete the FAFSA, and UMW encourages families with an annual gross income (AGI) of $100,000 or less to start the application for both UMW and the FAFSA, when it opens in December. Students who are determined to be eligible may be assisted by UMW with help on any remaining need for full-tuition.