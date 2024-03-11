Cinderella Project celebrates 20 years serving low-income Valley families, teens

The Cinderella Project celebrates 20 years in 2024 of providing gently used prom and formal dresses and gowns for teenage girls in low-income families throughout the Valley.

The nonprofit has been at Valley Mall in Harrisonburg since September 2022, and was previously in Staunton Mall until tenants were forced to vacate in December 2020 before demolition of the mall.

The Cinderella Project is an all-volunteer organization that survives on the generosity of donations.

“I find it hard to believe it’s been 20 years,” said Rhonda Howdyshell, a project founder and current President. “We started in a tiny corner of at the Salvation Army in April 2004 with a few hundred dresses and served a dozen or so clients. Today we operate out of a 7,000 square feet store with 9 dressing rooms, have over 2,000 dresses, have served over 2,000 clients, and given over $2 million dollars of goods and services to our community.”

The 2024 Cinderella Project of the Shenandoah Valley opened Saturday at the Valley Mall and will continue to offer “private” appointments throughout the day on Saturdays through May 18, 2024. Teens and pre-teens (boys and girls) who need a little Cinderella magic to make prom/senior dance happen are welcomed into an upscale boutique created just for them to experience “head to toe” care from a volunteer helper called a Cinderella Stylist or Fairy God Mother. The helper assists them with their selection in proper size and style, along with accessories.

The cost of attire and sizing at the Cinderella Project is nothing. Teen just have to make an appointment for the service and show up.

Volunteers, donations and support are always welcome by The Cinderella Project.

“As an all-volunteer organization, we are limited in our services to how many helpers we have,” Howdyshell said. “Last year we served over 640 clients, representing gifts of goods and services to the community of over $300,000. Doing that on a $12k budget shows a return over 27 times the investment.”

The store features gently used and new gowns from sizes 0 to 30, along with dress items for young men. Some items must be purchased so that the charity has something for everyone. The project continues to search for gowns and short homecoming dresses in sizes over 20 XXL to 30 XXL. For the young men, jackets and vests in sizes over 50 and under 40 are needed. Dress Shirts in 14.5 and 22-26 neck are needed. Pants size 29-30 or 50+. Dress shoes for young men in black and size 10.5. Gift certificates for manicure / hair styling / flowers are welcome, and can be directed to a specific school or area student within the Commonwealth’s poverty guidelines.

Carry-in donations can be brought to drop off locations including 1st Choice Real Estate, Staunton, Stuarts Draft High School, Body Essence Skin & Lazer, Fishersville, Harrisonburg Habitat ReStore and the pink drop off box in front of the Cinderella Store at the Valley Mall.

Cash donations can be made through PayPal @CinderellaProjectSV or Venmo @CinderellaPromProject or by mail to Cinderella Project of the Shenandoah Valley, c/o Rhonda Howdyshell, 6287 Middlebrook Rd, Middlebrook, VA 24459.

The Cinderella project operates a fundraiser open house on the first Friday of each month, called Fashion Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. Anyone needing a dressy fashion is invited to stop in (no appointment needed) to shop for a special outfit. The project does not sell the items, but donations toward the fashion are welcome, as is giving back volunteer hours during prom appointments.

Anyone wishing to coordinate services, donations or dress pick up should email [email protected] or send a message on Facebook. Appointments can be scheduled online. To volunteer as a Fairy God Mother or Father, also go online.

